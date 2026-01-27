Zebra Technologies reshuffles APAC leadership to accelerate regional growth and partner-led transformation

Zebra Technologies is strengthening its leadership bench across Asia Pacific as it looks to deepen customer engagement, expand partner collaboration, and capitalise on growing demand for AI-driven automation across frontline operations.

The company has announced a series of senior leadership appointments and expanded roles in the region, a move that signals a sharper focus on helping enterprises tackle persistent labour shortages, supply chain disruption, and the pressure to modernise operations across retail, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare.

Expanded sales leadership across ANZ, Southeast Asia, and Korea

As part of the reorganisation, Tom Christodoulou has been appointed Sales Vice President for Australia & New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and Korea. Based in Singapore, Christodoulou will oversee sales strategy across the expanded territory, building on his earlier role leading sales for Australia, New Zealand, and the India subcontinent.

With more than two decades of industry experience, Christodoulou’s remit centres on helping organisations strengthen supply chain resilience by connecting frontline workers with real-time asset visibility and AI-enabled decision-making. He will be supported by local leadership teams, including Brett Newstead in ANZ and Heejung Seo in South Korea, as Zebra looks to maintain regional depth alongside broader oversight.

Partnerships elevated to a strategic priority

Zebra has also created a new regional role, appointing Christanto Suryadarma as Head of Partnerships for APAC. Previously responsible for sales across Southeast Asia, Korea, and channel-led business in the region, Suryadarma will now focus on building and scaling Zebra’s partner ecosystem.

The move reflects Zebra’s view that partners are critical to delivering intelligent operations at scale, particularly as customers look to deploy automation and connected frontline solutions faster. With more than 25 years of regional leadership experience, Suryadarma will work to align partners more closely with Zebra’s strategy across key verticals such as retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.

New country leadership for India and Singapore

To support growth in high-priority markets, Zebra has also named new country leads. Subramaniam Thiruppathi has been appointed Country Lead for the India subcontinent, drawing on nearly two decades at Zebra and a track record of driving technology adoption across manufacturing, retail, and logistics customers.

In Singapore, Joelle Booi has been appointed Country Lead. With over 15 years at Zebra, she has played a significant role in advancing adoption of automation and AI solutions across both public and private sector organisations, particularly in manufacturing.

Global OEM responsibilities added to APAC leadership

In another notable shift, Ryan Goh, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Asia Pacific, will now also lead Zebra’s Global OEM business. In this expanded role, Goh will drive worldwide strategy for Zebra’s OEM portfolio, enabling customers to embed Zebra technologies—such as scan engines—directly into specialised solutions for specific markets.

Goh said the leadership changes reflect the pace of change across APAC, where enterprises are under mounting pressure from supply chain volatility and workforce constraints. By strengthening regional leadership and aligning it more closely with global priorities, Zebra is positioning itself to guide customers as they adopt intelligent automation and build more resilient, connected frontline operations.

Taken together, the appointments underline Zebra Technologies’ intent to play a larger role in shaping how organisations across Asia Pacific modernise operations—using a mix of direct leadership, local execution, and partner-led delivery to scale digital transformation across the region.