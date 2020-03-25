Zendesk Announces Partnership with Tata Consultancy Services

Read Article

Zendesk, Inc. announced a strategic alliance with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to provide world-class, enterprise grade CRM solutions for large Enterprises. The partnership combines Zendesk’s powerful support, sales and engagement software solutions together with TCS’ deep contextual knowledge and experience in digital transformation. Together, Zendesk and TCS will collaborate and more efficiently solve companies’ increasingly complex technological requirements and provide powerful CRM custom solutions and integrations.

“We are thrilled to join hands with TCS, this partnership will meld TCS’ deep expertise in technology with Zendesk’s CRM product portfolio and equip businesses to connect, serve and engage with their new-age customers across demographics. In India, we can observe an urgency to make enterprise CRM more adaptable and user-friendly to cater to the diverse user base. Accounting for the scope that this need presents, the recent GlobalData report has estimated that India’s overall spending on CRM is set to reach about $2.3bn by the year 2023. The timing for this partnership could not have been better to serve our local customers,” said KT Prasad, Country Sales Director, Zendesk India

“We are excited to work with TCS to better support the needs of enterprise companies,” said Ricardo Moreno, Vice President of Worldwide Partners, Zendesk. “With the combination of TCS’ long-standing history of providing information technology (IT) services, consulting and business solutions to many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journey and our service-first CRM offerings, we look forward to helping companies foster a transparent, responsive and empowered customer experience.”

In 2020, it is predicted that customer experience will surpass both price and quality of product as a brand’s key differentiator. As part of this alliance, global companies will benefit from TCS’ technology expertise and Zendesk’s support, sales, and engagement software to meet customers’ rapidly evolving demands and transform their experience. This includes:

Alignment between TCS’ industry leading consulting, implementation and optimization services with Zendesk’s CRM product portfolio.

Access to TCS’ deep expertise across industries including financial services, manufacturing, retail, and more.

“TCS leverages its domain knowledge and deep customer relationships to contextualize its comprehensive suite of CRM/CX offerings to create bespoke solutions that provide a superior customer experience and create competitive differentiation,” said Akhilesh Tiwari, Global Head, Enterprise Application Services at TCS. “Our partnership with Zendesk brings together the best capabilities of both organizations to help businesses fast-track their digital transformation journeys.”

