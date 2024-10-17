ZEPIC unveils major product enhancements: Introducing Zenie AI Engine, team inbox, and a cardless 14-day free trial

ZEPIC has announced three new product launches aimed at transforming customer engagement and enhancing marketing efficiency. These include Zenie, an AI engine designed to streamline operations; Team Inbox, a unified interface for managing customer interactions; and a cardless 14-day free trial, allowing users to explore ZEPIC’s features without any upfront commitment. These innovations are set to simplify processes and optimise marketing efforts for businesses of all sizes.

Zenie: The future of AI-driven marketing automation

At the forefront of these innovations is Zenie, ZEPIC’s AI engine, which is now available across all ZEPIC accounts.

Zenie uses large language models (LLM) and advanced natural language processing to assist users throughout the

product in getting work done in record time. Unlike industry trends of AI Co-pilots and Agents that work on named and siloed use cases, Zenie is singular and ubiquitous across the ZEPIC platform, assisting across modules and

capabilities, from user onboarding and data unification to campaign execution and analytics. Zenie transforms ZEPIC into an intelligent assistant for marketers, operations teams, and customer service agents alike.

Key highlights of Zenie include:

● Always on, learning, and ready to assist, like a smart Genie at your command

● Designs and deploys campaigns, segments & customer summaries

● Secure & accurate with multiple guardrails & filters

● Enabled with Bring Your Own Models (Large Language Models)

● Available across all plans and pricing

“Zenie isn’t just another AI Copilot,” said Naveen Venkatesan, Co-CEO & Product Head at ZEPIC. “Zenie is an

ever-present, intelligent sidekick that continuously learns and adapts to provide the best outcomes for our users. Zenie helps from every nook and cranny of our platform, from organizing and unifying data to creating and running

hyper-personalised campaigns in 20 minutes flat. We’re giving businesses the power to automate smarter, respond

faster, and execute more effectively, with the confidence that guardrails are in place to ensure consistency and quality. We are always looking to create more tailored, seamless experiences for our customers in each of our interactions across business units. We’ve been using ZEPIC to unlock a 360-degree view of our Ecommerce and Telco customers and we are excited now with the upcoming Zenie AI launch,” said Rajnesh Prasad, Regional Chief Marketing Officer at Vodafone Fiji. “We look forward to delivering personalised customer engagements and fostering stronger connections at scale and also offer the same personalisation capabilities to our B2B customers for their customers!

“In today’s fast-paced travel industry, the ability to create meaningful, personalised and impactful interactions is a

necessity at every step of the journey,” said Srishti Narayan, Chief Marketing Officer at Tourism Fiji. “We’ve recently started using ZEPIC to identify patterns among our website visitors and now with Zenie AI we look forward to unlocking and personalising this data to help us create more meaningful customer engagements.

Team Inbox: Streamlining WhatsApp customer service

In addition to Zenie, ZEPIC is introducing Team Inbox, an all-new feature allowing businesses to manage and respond to customer inquiries from multiple channels in a consolidated interface. With Team Inbox, customer-facing teams—including operations—can collaborate to resolve service requests efficiently. This release has Team Inbox supporting WhatsApp replies to promotional messages and other WhatsApp messages including transactional notifications.

Cardless 14-day free trial: Experience ZEPIC risk-free

To make ZEPIC accessible to every marketer, ZEPIC now offers a 14-day free trial, allowing users to explore the

platform’s full capabilities without needing a credit card. This trial empowers businesses of all sizes to experience

ZEPIC's full suite of AI-powered features, its user-friendly interface, and superior customer engagement tools risk-free.