Akamai and Kyndryl collaborate to offer zero trust segmentation services new service can help customers accelerate zero trust implementations

News
By Express Computer
Akamai Technologies, announced a collaboration with Kyndryl, to deliver Micro-Segmentation Implementation Services with Akamai Guardicore Segmentation.  As network boundaries continue to shift and expand, and malicious attacks grow in sophistication, new approaches are needed to mitigate threats. Kyndryl teams worldwide are certified to provide implementation and managed services for Akamai Guardicore Segmentation under the Guardicore certified Service Provider (GcSP) program. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation will complement Kyndryl Zero Trust Services while bolstering capabilities and helping to solve customer challenges in the unique context of their networks. According to an Akamai study, the abuse of zero-day and one-day vulnerabilities has led to a 143% increase in total ransomware victims globally, underscoring the need for the implementation of a Zero Trust framework. The same report found that 93% of all respondents claimed that microsegmentation is critical to help thwart ransomware attacks. The combination of Kyndryl’s consulting expertise with Akamai’s technology can provide customers with a more seamless option for designing, accelerating, and achieving their Zero Trust, segmentation, and network security objectives. Kyndryl Consult Micro-Segmentation Implementation Services and Akamai Guardicore Segmentation help increase cyber resiliency within an organisation’s IT infrastructure by limiting the lateral movement of threats. They also help secure organisational assets and data by employing robust authentication methods and real-time, risk-based access policies. “We’re dedicated to helping customers navigate their ever-evolving cybersecurity challenges and security requirements,” said James Carrigan, Jr., Vice President, U.S. Security and Resiliency Practice Leader, Kyndryl. “Collaborating with Akamai will allow us to further provide our customers with Zero Trust segmentation quicker and more efficiently.” “We’re proud to continue our work with Kyndryl to be able to help our mutual customers on their Zero Trust journey,” said Nathan Perdue, Vice President Global Sales Enterprise Security, Akamai. “One of the reasons security has grown to be the largest revenue driver for Akamai is because of dedicated service providers like Kyndryl. We look forward to continuing to provide our customers with the support they need to grow and protect their businesses.”

