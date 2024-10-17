SurveyMonkey expands global footprint with new Bengaluru office, leveraging outstanding tech talent in India to fuel innovation

SurveyMonkey announced the grand opening of its new office in Bengaluru, a pivotal step in its global expansion strategy. This investment shows the company’s commitment to the Indian market and plans for growth across the wider Asia-Pacific region. India is at the cusp of rapid digitisation, and SurveyMonkey’s strategic presence will empower local businesses to leverage data analytics and AI to meet their diverse needs effectively. With its new office situated in Whitefield, the local SurveyMonkey team currently employs over 50 experienced engineers and product managers with plans for continued hiring.

Key highlights of the company’s strategic expansion into the Indian market include:

● Commitment to building a global workforce and sustaining local growth: SurveyMonkey has ambitious plans to double its India-based team by the end of March 2025 and sustain this growth with continued hiring throughout 2025. The company is actively pursuing local talent in critical areas such as HR, data,

and security to strengthen its core operations.

● Market momentum: The company has successfully onboarded thousands of paying customers throughout India, demonstrating strong market demand and rapid growth across key use cases such as customer satisfaction, employee feedback, and market research.

● Consistent global presence: The new Bengaluru o ce adds to the company’s existing physical locations in San Mateo, California, United States; Portland, Oregon, United States; Ottawa, Canada; Dublin, Ireland; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; and Padua, Italy. With teams across the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Australia, and now India, the company has strengthened its ability to operate seamlessly across multiple time zones. Additionally, the SurveyMonkey platform supports over 56 languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, and Bengali, increasing accessibility for a diverse customer base to better support organisations throughout India.

“Our Bengaluru office reflects our commitment to building a global workforce and leveraging top talent wherever it may be,” said Eric Johnson, CEO of SurveyMonkey. “By establishing a presence here, we are not only enhancing our product development capabilities but also deepening our connection with a rapidly growing customer base

in India, a market that is increasingly important to our global strategy.”

“Our talented team in Bengaluru is already pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, driven by a commitment to collaboration and innovation,” said Jeetendra Agrawal, vice president of engineering at SurveyMonkey. “As we continue to expand, we remain focused on enhancing teamwork across borders and accelerating product adoption to ensure our solutions are perfectly aligned with the evolving needs of our global customers.”

The SurveyMonkey team’s investment in the Bengaluru o ce reflects its long-term vision to foster innovation and expand its global footprint. Situated in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology hubs, this new o ce will be key to advancing the company’s mission to help teams gather insights and information that inspire better decisions, create experiences people love, and drive business growth.