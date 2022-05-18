ZingHR partners with DLI Prestige to expand its footprint in the KSA market

ZingHR, a Microsoft-backed HR tech startup that provides hire-to-rehire solutions, has partnered with Prestige Saudi Co. Ltd in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which is part of DLI IT Group in Dubai, a company that specialized in application software sales, support, and system integration. As part of this venture, both companies will be working together for the next three years to drive innovation-led solutions. ZingHR aims to leverage DLI-Prestige Saudi’s presence in the KSA markets to further create visibility and brand recall for the company.

The contours of engagement include focusing on aggressive joint marketing campaigns and activities to create visibility in the market. The primary focus will continue to be on large enterprise accounts in KSA, wherein ZingHR will collaborate with the Prestige Saudi team, based out of their offices in Dammam, Riyadh, and Jeddah, to identify the right target customer segment and carry out the joint promotion of ZingHR in KSA market in general.

Meanwhile, upon going live, ZingHR will help the Prestige Saudi team on the frontiers of sales, pre-sales, and implementation to extend effective support for all Saudi projects and customers locally.

Speaking on the partnership, Prasad Rajappan, Founder and MD, ZingHR said, “ZingHR is pleased to join hands with Prestige Saudi Co.Ltd. This is the next big step in our growth journey towards the expansion of our expertise in the KSA market. Our collaboration will forge new pathways and opportunities for both parties. And it will also create brand value while simultaneously humanizing technology in a hyper-digital world. We look forward to collaborating with Prestige Saudi Co. and creating a greater strategic vision for the digital transformation of HR operations.”

Mohanan Arath, General Manager and CEO, DLI IT Group also commented on the collaboration and said, “Over the last 21 years, DLI-Prestige Saudi has established a credible recall value among itscustomers in the KSA markets through solutions that exceed client expectations. ZingHR differentiates itself with its innovative solutions that are tailored to meet & enhance the human experience. We wish to leverage their uniqueness and expertise to provide our customers with better solutions and higher ROI.”