Zoho launches advanced AI capabilities in Zoho Creator, low-code development platform, for faster, easier app creation

Zoho Corporation announced deep AI integrations within its CX platform and the launch of Ulaa Enterprise, a secure, enterprise-ready version of its privacy-first browser. The expansion of generative AI and work orchestration capabilities within the company’s Customer Experience (CX) platform, help remove technological barriers to CRM adoption. Whereas, Ulaa Enterprise addresses the security and compliance needs of modern workplaces. These developments help enterprises enhance efficiency, security, and customer experience through deep AI integrations powered by Zia, Zoho’s in-house AI engine.

“In order to provide a great customer experience, multiple people in an organisation are involved. Yet, only a few have access to the necessary customer data, which is typically stored in a CRM. With CRM for Everyone, we are democratising not just access to CRM, but also empowering users from different functions to efficiently and effectively serve their customers. With Zia, they can easily add functionalities they need with simple text prompts and make their system look however they want with image to design function,” said Mani Vembu, CEO, Zoho.

The deep Zia integration in the CX platform includes report creation with Ask Zia, an agentic capability that allows the user to create a report using a prompt. The report is created according to that user’s permissions, and the user can visualise Zia’s build process in real time. The user can also make additional changes, then ask Zia to resume after the override. Users will also be able to leverage custom module creation, a no-code feature that enables users to use plain language to customise their CRM, such as create modules, modify field types, and customise permission configurations.

Zia’s agentic capabilities also make it easy for anyone to set up custom workflows using simple prompts. Zia, acting as an agent, can now perform tasks on the user’s behalf. The CX platform now also comes with an image-to-design capability, image to Canvas (a no-code design studio), allowing users to bring an image to life by adding a visual design layer to the system of record, which is CRM.

CRM For Everyone is now generally available to global businesses. The platform has also added two new features: connected records, which automatically link work across team modules to ensure the smooth flow of context through the customer journey, and connected workflows, an orchestration engine and builder that automatically coordinates work across the teams involved in delivering CX. These features ensure that all teams across sales, marketing, onboarding, account management, finance, and legal have relevant access to all information, bringing a higher level of consistency to customer interaction across the lifecycle.

Zoho has also launched Ulaa Enterprise, a purpose-built browser designed for today’s security-conscious, browser-first workplaces. As SaaS tools become central to daily operations, browsers have emerged as a critical point of both productivity and vulnerability. Ulaa Enterprise provides businesses with a secure, compliant, and AI-powered browser environment, offering data loss prevention, granular policy controls, and proactive threat detection–all embedded directly at the browser level. The release of Ulaa Enterprise comes on the heels of Ulaa winning the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (held by MeitY) recently. Since its launch in 2023, Ulaa has seen 2.5X growth in downloads and monthly active user counts globally.

Mani Vembu, CEO of Zoho, added, “The shift to cloud-based software has made the browser the largest attack surface inside an organisation, yet no software vendor has been able to produce a secure browser that strikes the correct balance between depth of policy controls and straightforward usability. Ulaa Enterprise addresses the need for a proactive and comprehensive security solution for businesses to reduce their attack surface, keep users secure, and stay in control of their security.”

Ulaa Enterprise empowers IT teams with precision oversight, with DLP features that block sensitive data leaks during uploads, copy-paste, or downloads, and centralised control for extensions and permissions. The browser also allows businesses to centralise policy management, allowing admins to define access controls, manage extensions, and govern user behaviour through central policies. IT teams can also monitor risks, view detailed audit logs, and enforce security policies with precision at the browser level, reducing or eliminating the need for reactivity, allowing for complete visibility and granular control.This also ensures that IT teams in highly regulated sectors, such as BFSI, and government, can operate confidently.

At the heart of Ulaa Enterprise is Zia, Zoho’s AI assistant, which provides AI-driven security and productivity features. ZeroPhish detects phishing risks in real-time before a user clicks. Zia also improves user productivity by intelligently organising tabs based on behaviour, reducing the hassle for multitasking professionals.

The enterprise browser is designed to simplify the user experience for both employees and IT teams. It reduces IT overhead by eliminating the need for complex virtualisation or heavy infrastructure. With Ulaa Enterprise, deployment is fast, management remains lightweight, and policy updates can be rolled out instantly without affecting end-user performance.

Ulaa Enterprise is built on Chromium, providing a familiar interface while adding enhanced security features. Its cross-platform availability, including support for Android and iOS, ensures consistent protection across all employee devices, catering to the increasingly needs of a hybrid workforce.

Together, the latest CX and browser security updates underscore Zoho’s commitment to building software that solves critical enterprise challenges through integrated, privacy-conscious, and intelligent solutions. As organisations worldwide seek to streamline operations, break down departmental silos, and secure their digital workplaces, Zoho aims to deliver the foundational tools required to thrive in today’s complex environment.