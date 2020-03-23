Zoho Offers Emergency Financial Relief to its Small Business Customers

Read Article

Zoho Corporation is launching its Small Business Emergency Subscription Assistance Program (ESAP) to help Zoho customers worldwide weather this global crisis. ESAP is one way Zoho is helping its small business customers. For up to 20,000 qualified paying customers with 25 employees or less, Zoho is waiving the cost of every single application they currently use, for up to 3 months.

“Businesses are hurting. They already face tremendous pressure on revenue and cash flows. Not knowing when things will get back to normal is making the situation worse,” said Sridhar Vembu, co-founder and CEO, Zoho Corp. “Every bit of help we, and other companies, can offer to keep these small businesses afloat will go a long way, not just financially but emotionally as well. We are in this together, and contributions from every business will help our community get through this pandemic.”

Zoho is a 24-year-old, bootstrapped, privately-held company with more than 50 million users located in over 180 countries. Since the beginning, Zoho has owed its existence to its small business customers. While Zoho has grown significantly upmarket, serving mid-market and enterprise customers in addition to small businesses, the company believes that for the broader economy to stay healthy, SMBs must stay healthy and viable. ESAP is intended to lighten the financial burden put upon its small business customers during this chaotic and difficult period.

“Certain industries have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, and we strongly encourage our customers in these industries to apply for this program,” continued Vembu. “While we want to provide relief to as many small business customers as possible, we will prioritize those who are most in need. We hope that others, who can adapt to the market conditions, will help us by allowing this program to remain available for those struggling to stay afloat.”

Earlier this month, Zoho launched Remotely, a virtual productivity platform of 11 collaboration applications, provided to businesses of all sizes around the world for free, so that companies could effectively make the transition to remote work. Since its release 2 weeks ago, more than 5,000 new companies are running on the platform, and that number is increasing every day. Zoho has seen an average of 500% growth in usage of its collaboration apps and 1,000% growth in daily new users of Zoho Meeting.

Between this global program and the no-cost availability of Zoho Remotely, a complete virtual collaboration platform, Zoho is committed to helping as many businesses as possible. Zoho is encouraging other companies to join it in supporting the small business ecosystem.

