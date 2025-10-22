Zoho rolls out free agentic tools to help businesses overcome AI adoption hurdles

Zoho announced the implementation of new agentic AI features, embedded across three major product categories, which empower customer growth, save time on routine tasks, and allow users to focus on higher-value work. These tools, now available for free across Zoho’s Collaboration, Customer Experience, and Human Resources offerings, eliminate the key roadblocks that have slowed widespread business adoption of essential AI features.

These agents take advantage of Zoho’s single platform and diverse product suite to utilise data from several apps at once, whether it’s pulling data from multiple text files and PDFs to generate an agreement, scanning Zoho People to see who is on vacation before scheduling a meeting in Calendar, or identifying sales queries within Zoho Mail before automatically converting them into sales leads in Zoho CRM.

“Industry AI adoption has been hampered by a lack of data readiness, difficulty in integrating with legacy systems, and unnecessarily high costs passed down to the consumer,” says Mani Vembu, CEO, Zoho. “Because Zoho is built on a single, internally-developed tech stack, incorporating agents into daily business operations requires nothing from the business: no adding third-party tools, no extra time, and significantly, no extra costs.”

Today’s list of new agents and AI features is across key functions:

Collaboration

Zoho Workplace, the email and collaboration suite, has received agentic updates across Zoho Mail, team chat software Zoho Cliq, Zoho Sheet, and collaborative work management tool Zoho Tables. Ask Zia in the workplace can understand and execute a chain of commands, pulling data from multiple apps. A question like “Find emails from Zylker Travels, summarise them into a doc, and send it to Paula” works across email, word processor, file manager, and chat to provide the output.

The Lead Generation Agent works across Zoho Mail and Zoho CRM to go through a sales team member’s unread messages upon login, identifying which messages are sales queries, and converting them into a lead within Zoho CRM.

Zoho Tables now allows users to create a base easily with AI Base Creation. When users type a prompt explaining a use case, Zia will create an entire base for them with relevant tables, sample data, and linked fields. Additionally, the Keyword Extraction field identifies and extracts essential words and phrases that best represent the text given in a chosen field, automating a significant role in SEO, content analysis, categorisation, summarisation, and more. Sentiment Analysis and Language Detector fields help gauge tone and detect language for smarter, context-aware data management.

Trusted by over 40,000 businesses, Zoho Sign is a digital signature solution that lets businesses securely sign documents from anywhere. Ask Zia also helps fetch document data, proofread agreements, suggest edits, and answer any key questions associated with contracts.

Customer Experience

Zoho Desk, Zoho’s customer service platform trusted by over 1,00,000 businesses, has launched pre-built Zia Agents for specific support needs, with more on the way. The Resolution Expert documents ticket resolutions to enhance future support interactions, from improving self-help resources, saving summarised tickets as resolution references, to helping agents resolve similar issues more quickly based on information learned previously.

Human Resources

Zoho Recruit, Zoho’s all-in-one talent acquisition solution, now comes with enhancements like Candidate Matches and Job Matches, which use Zia to analyse resumes, job descriptions, and candidate profiles to find the best match of candidate to job with contextual analysis, dynamic ranking, and advanced filtering, streamlining the hiring process from both ends while making job matching faster, smarter, and more precise.

Additionally, AI-Assisted Assessment Generation creates complete assessments, including questions, answers, and scoring weights tailored to specific jobs and requirements. The feature supports both manual and automated creation of assessments for different user categories, including candidates, recruiters, and interviewers, helping ensure fair, efficient, and relevant evaluations.

These features arrive shortly after the introductions of two key pillars of Zoho’s emergent AI strategy: Zia Hubs, which grants AI access to unstructured company data, and Zia LLM, Zoho’s proprietary large language model and the first LLM built specifically for B2B. In addition to Zia, Zoho’s decade-old advanced AI assistant, these products provide the foundation for today’s agentic releases and for future updates, providing businesses greater utility of their data across Zoho’s 55+ app platform.