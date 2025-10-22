Honeywell’s new AI Innovations to drive workforce Performance

Honeywell announced two new AI innovations that will help drive efficiency and performance for the frontline workforce in retail and logistics. The solutions include (1) new capabilities for the AI assistant it is developing for mobile computing platforms and (2) a new CT70 handheld computer that allows workers to optimise tasks such as inventory tracking and returns management.

“Honeywell’s latest solutions have been developed with workers at the center,” said David Barker, president of Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services. “The convergence of our next-generation mobile computers with machine vision and agentic AI delivers productivity and effectiveness for our customers and their employees across retail, transportation, warehousing, and other complex industries.”

New Capabilities of Honeywell’s AI Assistant Are Built for Frontline Workers

With new, expanded capabilities that are built to support key industry segments, Honeywell’s AI assistant is expected to be a digital resource for the modern labor force. The new features that will help workers operate more efficiently and effectively daily include:

Inventory search – Allows workers to find items in stock or easily suggest alternatives if the desired item is not available, saving time and providing customers with a more accurate answer.

Product identification – Rapidly identifies products, parts, or faults using natural language and camera input. It is designed to help reduce errors, speed up customer service, and enable associates to maintain equipment more effectively.

To understand the value-added these capabilities offer, consider the application in the air travel industry. With Honeywell’s AI assistant, baggage handlers can take a photo of each customer’s bag on their handheld computer, and, using machine vision, the AI assistant will help capture attributes such as color and shape. By putting this data in the palm of an employee’s hand, this descriptive information can help them to identify missing luggage, to reduce instances of lost bags, and shorten wait times for travelers.

Honeywell CT70 Mobile Computer Offers Real-Time Data Access

To help workers optimise their everyday tasks, the Honeywell CT70 mobile computer is a rugged and reliable device that can provide frontline workers with real-time access to critical data, fast barcode scanning, and on-screen contactless payment. Powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ Q-6690 processor, the 5G CT70 includes advancements such as an AI processor, Wi-Fi 7, and the anticipated integration of RAIN RFID in early 2026, designed to help businesses obtain a more accurate and up-to-date picture of their inventory.

“Honeywell’s latest mobile computing solution, powered by the Dragonwing Q-6690, the world’s first enterprise mobile processor with fully integrated RFID capability, will further accelerate productivity for the industries we serve, empower businesses with more reliable connectivity, and enable edge AI-based use cases and rapid data access,” said Wassim Chourbaji, SVP and President of Qualcomm MEA, and SVP of Government Affairs EMEA, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Built on the stable, secure Mobility Edge™ platform, the CT70 is compatible with a variety of powerful Honeywell software solutions and those from independent software vendors. Compatible solutions include the Honeywell Operational Intelligence suite, which provides deep operational insights and workflow automation to help predict and manage issues in real time, and SwiftDecoder™, an easy-to-use Software Development Kit (SDK) that enables customers to acquire, process, and interpret images.