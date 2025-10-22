Gen AI significantly drops Incident Response Time for ITSM teams: SolarWinds report 

SolarWinds released its 2025 ITSM Report, which outlines a clear delineation between Information Technology System Management systems that leverage GenAI in their operations and those that do not. The report analysed more than 2,000 ITSM systems and more than 60,000 aggregated and anonymised customer data points.

Over the past year, IT teams have moved from experimenting with automation to actively integrating generative AI into their workflows—reshaping how they diagnose issues, resolve incidents, and deliver service. What began as an efficiency play is now transforming team structures and redefining the ITSM experience itself. As GenAI becomes embedded in daily operations, organisations are uncovering new performance gains and insights that signal a broader shift in how IT service management is evolving.

The GenAI effect: Faster resolutions, smarter service

The data shows that organisations using GenAI in ITSM significantly reduce incident resolution times. SolarWinds analysts examined key AI-driven capabilities—such as automated ticket responses, knowledge article recommendations, and incident summaries—and compared resolution times before and after enabling GenAI. The results revealed:

– The average resolution time before GenAI: 27.42 hours

– The after GenAI enablement: 22.55 hours

– The average time saved per incident: 4.87 hours

– The relative reduction: 17.8 percent

The report also reviewed the resolution times of organisations that have yet to implement GenAI into their ITSM functions. The data showed a much wider gap between GenAI enablement/non-enablement than the group mentioned above:

– The average incident resolution time (non-GenAI customers): 32.46 hours

– The average for GenAI customers post enablement: 22.55 hours

– The time difference: 9.91 hours per incident

– The relative improvement: 30.5 percent

GenAI adopters represent more mature, innovation-driven ITSM operations. This consists of teams already embracing self-service, knowledge management, and automation. Their adoption signals a culture ready to drive broader organisational innovation and transformation.

Reclaiming time and producing ROI

When IT teams significantly reduce time spent on manual tasks, they reclaim valuable hours that can be redirected toward strategic initiatives—turning efficiency gains into tangible ROI for the organisation. According to the data, which culminated all incidents logged from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2025, GenAI-enabled organisations saved a cumulative 323,343 hours after GenAI enablement.

“By leveraging GenAI, ITSM teams can reclaim time and resources once spent on routine tasks, enabling them to focus on strategic initiatives that drive real business value,” said Lauren Okruch, Senior Manager for ITSM, at SolarWinds. “Looking ahead, embracing technologies like GenAI isn’t just about efficiency—it’s a strategic imperative for organisations aiming to innovate, stay ahead of change, and transform IT from a support function into a proactive driver of growth.”