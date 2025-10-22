QualiZeal, Pcloudy Launch Agentic AI-Powered Lab-in-a-Box to Transform Enterprise Device Testing

QualiZeal, an organisation engaged in AI-powered Quality Engineering (QE) and digital transformation, and Pcloudy have jointly launched the Agentic AI-Powered Lab-in-a-Box at QualiZeal’s India office.

The inauguration marks an important milestone in enterprise device testing, demonstrating how artificial intelligence and device intelligence can combine to create a unified, secure, and scalable testing ecosystem.

The launch event featured a lamp-lighting and ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a walkthrough and live demonstration of the Lab-in-a-Box setup. Senior leaders from both organisations, including Madhu Murty, Co-founder and Head – India Operations at QualiZeal, and Avinash Tiwari, CEO and Co-founder of Pcloudy, attended the event alongside delivery heads, functional leaders, and media representatives.

Madhu Murty said the Lab-in-a-Box represents a shared vision to make testing more intelligent, efficient, and secure. He noted that the collaboration enables enterprises to embed AI directly into their release cycles, accelerating time-to-market while maintaining quality and compliance.

The AI-Powered Lab-in-a-Box is an intelligent, on-premise testing solution that integrates QualiZeal’s AI-first Quality Engineering capabilities with Pcloudy’s advanced device infrastructure. It supports testing across real iOS and Android devices, delivering AI-driven precision, automation, and enterprise-grade control.

With its plug-and-play deployment, CI/CD integrations, audit-ready logs, and hybrid scalability—including optional connectivity to Pcloudy’s cloud platform—the solution is particularly suited to sectors such as banking, healthcare, and government, where performance, security, and data privacy are critical.

Avinash Tiwari said the partnership extends Pcloudy’s mission to simplify and accelerate mobile testing by bringing innovation into on-premise environments. He added that the Lab-in-a-Box enables enterprises to test across real devices within secure settings, achieving both intelligence and control at scale.

The solution empowers QA and DevOps teams to increase release velocity, improve application reliability, and maintain complete data sovereignty while reducing test maintenance and infrastructure costs.

The event concluded with an interactive demonstration, media engagement, and networking sessions between the leadership teams of QualiZeal and Pcloudy, reaffirming their joint commitment to advancing enterprise testing through AI-led innovation.