NTT Data Acquires Alchemy Technology Services to Strengthen Insurance Capabilities

NTT Data has announced the acquisition of Alchemy Technology Services, a specialist insurance technology consultancy. The move reinforces NTT Data’s commitment to advancing digital transformation in the insurance sector, with a focus on agility, scalability, and modernisation.

Alchemy brings strong expertise in the specialty insurance market, particularly within complex and regulated environments such as the London Market. This will enhance NTT Data’s ability to support insurers across specialised and high-value segments.

With more than 15,000 insurance professionals across 26 countries and over 300 clients, including six of the world’s ten largest insurers, NTT Data continues to expand its capabilities in core system implementation, testing, and application management.

Alchemy will become a Global Centre of Excellence, supporting transformation programmes and advancing NTT Data’s modernisation initiatives across key markets. Its academy-based training model, which has developed more than 200 professionals since 2018, will be extended internationally to strengthen the company’s insurance delivery talent.

Bruno Abril, Global Lead for Insurance at NTT Data, said the integration of Alchemy’s specialist expertise with NTT Data’s scale would help accelerate modernisation across the insurance industry. He noted that the combined organisation would be better positioned to deliver more intelligent and scalable solutions aligned with insurers’ evolving needs.

John Harkin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alchemy, commented that joining NTT Data represented an important opportunity for both employees and clients. He added that the move reaffirmed Alchemy’s long-term commitment to the north-west of Ireland, where the company’s roots and community ties remain strong.

Will McAllister, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA at Guidewire Software, said the acquisition would build on an established collaboration and further strengthen innovation and client value across the insurance sector.

