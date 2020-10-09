Express Computer


Zoom announces INR pricing for Indian users

Zoom announces INR pricing for Indian users

By Express Computer
Zoom
Zoom Video Communications, a US based video-first unified communications platform, today announced that it will now support Indian Rupee (INR) as the localized pricing for the India market. In a move to expand its footprint and reach a bigger audience, this enhancement will allow users in India to buy their preferred plans and add-ons available on purchase flow.

Users will be required to choose India as the billing and sold to country and can pay using the credit card option for purchase in INR. For the initial phase, the users will be limited from seeing or buying Zoom Phone SKU in the purchase flow made via web browsers. The announcement represents Zoom’s growing strategic investment and plans to grow in the country, where the company already has one office in Mumbai, two data centers in Mumbai and Hyderabad and an upcoming technology center in Bengaluru.

On the announcement, Sameer Raje, India Head, Zoom, said “We are excited to bring the INR buying option to our potential user base in India. Over the last few months, we have seen tremendous growth and support in the market. Our decision to support Indian currency is reinforced by the trust of our customers and we look forward to providing better and more connected services through our platform. India remains a key focus market for Zoom and we will continue striving to grow as an Indian company.”


