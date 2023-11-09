Express Computer

Zoom Clips now Generally Available, Bringing More Flexibility to Asynchronous Work

Today Zoom launched Zoom Clips globally, allowing users to easily record, edit, and share high-fidelity short-form video messages both internally and externally, and helping teams to communicate asynchronously, cut down on the number of meetings, and reduce lost time to ambiguous communication.

“The way we use video is evolving. Team collaboration and communication are more important than ever, and users need the ability to share both ad-hoc and planned videos in a way that can be easily viewed and stored,” said John Beckmann, group product manager at Zoom. “With Zoom Clips, co-workers have a tool that can help them save precious time by communicating clearly across time zones, allow them to keep and manage their clips in a central place, and help them engage with their teammates asynchronously.”

With Zoom Clips, users can record their video and screen and set viewing permissions to share with others. Clips are stored in a user’s centralised content management system for simple search and discovery and to promote engagement. Team members can comment on the videos, and creators can track video views.

“At Front, ease of communication and collaboration is at the forefront of our product and culture,” said Greg Karp-Neufeld, Director of Corporate IT at Front. “Zoom Clips makes it easy for us to connect with each other and our customers, scale our information sharing, and communicate more clearly, regardless of location or time zone.”

Zoom Clips is an expansion of Zoom’s already robust portfolio of asynchronous communications tools that employees can use to work flexibly, including Zoom Team Chat features such as video messages, voice messages, reminders, Zoom Meetings continuous meeting chat, Zoom Scheduler, Zoom Email, and Zoom Whiteboard.

