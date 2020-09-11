Zoom Introduces Two-Factor Authentication For Enhanced Security

Read Article

Zoom Video Communications has announced its enhanced Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), that makes it easier for admins and organizations to protect their users and prevent security breaches right from the platform.

The Two-Factor Authentication identifies online users by requiring them to present two or more pieces of evidence, or credentials, that authenticate their ownership of the account, such as something the user knows (a password or pin), something the user owns (a smart card or mobile device), or something the user has (fingerprints, voice).

The benefits of Zoom 2FA

Zoom’s 2FA within their unified communications platform provides a secure way to validate users and protect against security breaches and provides a number of benefits, including:

Improved security: With 2FA, organizations can reduce the risk of identity theft and security breaches by adding an extra layer of security that prevents bad actors from accessing accounts by guessing passwords or gaining access to employees’ or students’ devices.

Enhanced compliance: Implementing 2FA helps organizations meet compliance obligations for sensitive data and customer information.

Reduced costs: For small businesses and schools, it can be expensive to pay for an SSO service. Zoom’s 2FA provides a free and effective way to validate users and protect against security breaches.

Easier credential management: 2FA provides an additional level of security that spares users from constant password management.

With Zoom’s 2FA, users have the option to use authentication apps that support Time-Based One-Time Password (TOTP) protocol (such as Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, and FreeOTP), or have Zoom send a code via SMS or phone call, as the second factor of the account authentication process.

How to enable Zoom’s 2FA

Zoom offers a range of authentication methods such as SAML, OAuth, and/or password-based authentication, which can be individually enabled or disabled for an account. To enable Zoom’s 2FA at the account-level for password-based authentication, account admins should take the following steps:

1. Sign-in to the Zoom Dashboard

2. In the navigation menu, click Advanced, then Security.

3. Make sure the Sign in with Two-Factor Authentication option is enabled.

4. Select one of these options to enable 2FA for:

All users in your account: Enable 2FA for all users in the account.

Users with specific roles: Enable 2FA for roles with the specified roles. Click Select specified roles, choose the roles, then click OK.

5. Users belonging to specific groups: Enable 2FA for users that are in the specified groups.

6. Click the pencil icon, choose the groups, then click OK.

7. Click ‘Save’ to confirm your 2FA settings.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]