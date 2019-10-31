Fortinet acquires advanced endpoint security company enSilo

Fortinet has announced today it has completed the acquisition of enSilo, a privately held advanced endpoint security company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The acquisition further enhances the Fortinet Security Fabric and strengthens Fortinet’s powerful endpoint and network security solutions by providing customers with advanced endpoint security that offers:

Automated real-time protection against advanced threats and incident response services provided by a team of cyberthreat experts

Patented code-tracing technologies that thwart attacks and prevent exfiltration and ransomware, to help ensure PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR compliance

Lightweight agent with protection parity across multiple operating systems including Linux, Windows, and macOS

Unique coordinated security for the Internet of Things (IoT), through integrated access control and endpoint security functionality

Flexible on-premise and cloud deployment with multi-tenancy and the ability to scale to hundreds of thousands of endpoints

Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO, Fortinet, said, “As businesses become more networked and operations extend from the cloud to the edge and Internet of Things, the digital attack surface has expanded exponentially and has become more complex to secure. Manual threat hunting or point security solutions are ineffective when managing or securing these new environments. Instead security and the network need to be integrated and orchestrated to enable advanced threat containment at network speeds. In acquiring enSilo, we add automated, real-time detection, protection, and response enhancements to our Fortinet Security Fabric to further protect endpoints and corresponding edge data.”

The combination of Fortinet and enSilo will be a powerful offering for enterprises and service providers of all sizes. Fortinet intends to offer customers additional security effectiveness through the integration of enSilo’s endpoint detection and response (EDR) technology with Fortinet’s FortiSIEM solution, FortiInsight UEBA (user entity behavior analytics) features, and FortiNAC solution. Enterprises will gain superior endpoint visibility and tightly coordinated, dynamic control of network, user, and host activity within their environment. Likewise, MSSPs will be able to extract the full value of this combination and deliver a comprehensive and efficient managed detection and response (MDR) service. Furthermore, enSilo, a Fortinet Security Fabric-ready partner prior to the acquisition, already complements FortiGate Next-generation Firewalls, FortiSandbox, FortiSIEM and the FortiClient Fabric Agent, providing an additional detection and enforcement layer that helps organizations further reduce the time to detect, investigate, and remediate malicious attacks.

Roy Katmor, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, enSilo, said, “Together, enSilo and Fortinet share the commitment to solve customers’ most difficult challenges and to protect the endpoint and their corresponding operations and data. Now, enSilo brings its patented approach for advanced endpoint protection and response to Fortinet and its broad security portfolio.”

Dave Gruber, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), said, “According to ESG research, 76% of organizations find threat detection and response more difficult today than two years ago. Vendors like Fortinet are tackling this problem by constructing an integrated security platform across endpoints, network and cloud infrastructure. The move to natively add enSilo’s automated EDR capabilities to the Fortinet platform should improve and accelerate alert correlation, leading to faster threat detection and incident response.”

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

