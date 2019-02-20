Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Fortinet announces capabilities for securing the path to 5G

By Express Computer
Fortinet has announced extensive capabilities for securing the path to 5G with its expansive breadth and depth of solutions for mobile core networks and cloud infrastructures, including its virtual SPU technology and advanced security and high-performance systems. With the promise for faster connection speeds, massive connectivity scale, and new revenue opportunities, 5G will have a profound impact on mobility and digital transformation. Fortinet is positioned to offer its customers advanced security and high-performance systems that deliver carrier class functionality, rapid scalability, deep visibility, and granular control to secure mobile core, edge clouds and IoT infrastructures.

The advent of 5G will extend a digital connection to almost every facet of our lives. In many of the somewhat futuristic-sounding new use cases, such as autonomous vehicles, AR/VR immersive experiences, smart cities, ultralow latency, bandwidth, and speed, delivery has been the missing puzzle piece. For years now, the mobile interconnection of all these things seemed inevitable, yet the massive density of connections, all with adequate speed, latency and related services, had so far remained unachievable in all but limited proof-of-concept testing.

With 5G and the impending orders-of-magnitude advances in bandwidth, connection and use case possibilities, there is opportunity for end-to-end innovation as the mobile infrastructure is transformed into a platform and a catalyst for value creation and service innovation. More than ever, mobile network providers will become secure business enablers. For example, service providers will have new revenue generating opportunities in IoT, such as manufacturing automation, industrial telemetry, emergency response systems, robotic surgery, 4K UHD video streaming, and more. However, these innovations will also bring a corresponding increase in the potential havoc wrought by denial of service, advanced threats and other forms of cyberattack on the core network infrastructure itself. Security is an imperative to protect and operate evolving 4G and new 5G mobile networks. These new service use cases need capabilities beyond a stateful firewall, with capacity and reliability to meet service level agreement (SLA) goals for uptime and quality of experience.


