Express Computer

Home  »  Security  »  In an Era of Escalating Cyber Threats, Commvault and Lenovo Simplify Enterprise Data Protection and Speed Recovery in the Hybrid Cloud  

In an Era of Escalating Cyber Threats, Commvault and Lenovo Simplify Enterprise Data Protection and Speed Recovery in the Hybrid Cloud  

A joint solution delivers a powerful combination of robust data protection, scalability, and operational efficiency to global customers.

SecurityNews
By Express Computer
In an Era of Escalating Cyber Threats, Commvault and Lenovo Simplify Enterprise Data Protection and Speed Recovery in the Hybrid Cloud  
In an Era of Escalating Cyber Threats, Commvault and Lenovo Simplify Enterprise Data Protection and Speed Recovery in the Hybrid Cloud  
0 3

India, October 12, 2023 Commvault®, an enterprise data protection leader for today’s global businesses, announced new highly reliable backup and recovery solutions for enterprise organisations, powered by Lenovo technology.

Paired with Lenovo’s award-winning hardware systems, Commvault is delivering simplicity to IT teams with data protection and management from a single view, while giving CIOs flexibility, reliability, and blazing performance at immense scale with better TCO and faster time to value.

“Innovation through collaboration has always been at the heart of Commvault. Partnering with Lenovo propels us further into a future where enterprises can safely say their data is secured, protected, and recoverable,” said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer, Commvault. “This partnership stands as a testament to both companies’ commitment to supporting global enterprises in navigating the multifaceted challenges posed by today’s data-driven business landscape.”

“As we continue to operate in such a fast-paced and data-driven business environment, ensuring the safety, accessibility, and recoverability of critical business data has never been more important. It is for this exact reason that Commvault and Lenovo have come together to deliver highly reliable backup and recovery solutions for enterprise organisations,” said Brian Connors, Vice President and General Manager, Software & Business Development, Lenovo.

Commvault software is recognised for its unmatched depth in cloud-native integrations, supporting an array of applications, databases, and infrastructures. For the 12th consecutive year, Gartner positioned Commvault as a leader in the Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. Commvault also ranked highest in six out of seven use cases in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions.

To learn more about cyber threat protection and recovery from Commvault and Lenovo, join us at GITEX Dubai, Booth #H5-A40. Together, we’ll be delving deeper into the challenges enterprises face and exploring how our newly combined offerings can help create a safer, simpler, and more resilient enterprise. Register today!

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image