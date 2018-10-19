Into deep tech cyber security

Headquartered in Hyderabad, AuthBase is a ‘deep tech’ cyber security startup founded by Umesh Thota, in 2016. Thota, who is passionate about building intelligent machines and technologies, established AuthBase to help mitigate threats and cyber-attacks, ransomwares, zero-day attacks and other breaches through a patented deep learning engine live mitigation platform, using Artificial Intelligence. “Our team holds a cumulative experience of more than 100 years,” he says, pointing out some of the notable achievements of AuthBase since inception:

Partnered business relationship with PwC

Collaborated with a US firm to build a security product

Deployed its products on 200 customer servers

Received HOT100 Technology Awards in 2017

Participated in NASSCOM INNOTREK 2017

TiECON TiE50 Silicon Valley Winner in 2017

CBINSIGHTS 2017

Patented products

AuthBase has its own patented products and has received some IP’s. The two major products are LiveSHIELD and Vulnerability Finding (VF3). LiveSHIELD is a powerful end to end network security platform for detection and mitigation of threats like bots and ransomwares. “Our behaviour-based machine learning platform helps to response in-time to threats and attacks and reduces the time taken by secops teams to take actions. Intent is what defines behaviour and block first flag later approach provides perfect combination of human machine interface for securing machines, and thus can help identify any user in the machine be it a bot, hacker or your typical user,” explains Thota. While the VF3 is a vulnerability management solution, which can work for mobile, web, network and systems.

The target audience are companies with storage of huge and crucial data of clients. Informing that AuthBase has SaaS and enterprise licensing for different sectors like banks and healthcare, Thota says, “Typically, we are trying to reach them and connect with them at cyber security events, and showcase them the technology that we have built. Our primary technology integrates with the existing fabric and showcases our services segmentation.”

Thota reminds that in the present times the security landscape has changed from viruses to worms that are intelligent enough to use the existing vulnerabilities and zero-day exploits to spread further and deeper into the networks. “Furthermore, mutated algorithms make it impossible to detect source to destination worm these cannot be detected by signature and rule based by antivirus and security solutions. Hence, we use behavioural white-listing technique to identify and mitigate them and reduce the time taken by the security teams to take actions,” he remarks.

The company has set some short-term goals, mid-term goals and long-term goals for itself. Thota acknowledges that it is too early to comment about the future, but currently they are planning to collaborate with The PricewaterhouseCoopers Company as a channel partner, so that PwC can sell AuthBase products to their customers as well as use themselves.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]