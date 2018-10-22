Mphasis and BAE Systems launch global CoE in Fraud Detection and Anti-Money Laundering

Mphasis today announced its partnership with BAE Systems, a British multinational defense, security, aerospace company to set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) around BAE System’s fraud detection and prevention solution – NetReveal, enabling customers to accelerate the adoption of the NextGen maturity in sophisticated FinCrime prevention and detection functions.

A recent research by San Jose, California-based ThreatMetrix who analyzed over nine billion transactions in the first quarter of 2018 detected 210 million global fraud attacks and a billion bot attacks. A recent report from RSA Security’s Fraud and Risk Intelligence (FRI) unit shows that 71% of all fraud transactions come from mobile browsers and apps, a 6% rise from the 65% reported in Q1 of 2018.

With the increasing cases of financial fraud, this CoE is both timely as well as will allow clients the benefit of BAE system’s financial crime products driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) combined with Mphasis domain-specific service offering.

The Mphasis-BAE Systems’ Center of Excellence will work to deliver key elements of NetReveal. While BAE Systems will provide AI driven powerful fraud detection platform covering entire depth and breadth of Financial Crimes for BFSI clients globally, Mphasis would bring its strong services portfolio and experience of technology and systems through its deep domain expertise.

“While financial crime has been there since the beginning of financial systems; the evolution of financial criminals and their ability to use technology to disrupt economies is a bigger threat than ever. This Center of Excellence in partnership with BAE Systems will bring best of both worlds to keep businesses of financial organizations safer thus raising the bar on the security of financial systems globally,” said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Mphasis

“Given that incidence of fraud attacks continues at a rapid pace, this partnership will help our customers proactively address these malicious attempts, as we develop the scope and scale for Netreveal globally through Mphasis’ domain expertise and technology, while we bring in-depth knowledge and experience of financial crime products,” said Charles Woodburn, CEO, BAE Systems.

“Financial crimes are growing more complex, and criminals frequently exploit siloed risk controls. Security and risk management leaders must consolidate case management processes and introduce automated analytics to decrease investigation time and improve overall financial crime management,” said Danny Luong, Analyst, Gartner.

