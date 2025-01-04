Express Computer

Home  »  Security  »  Pune’s Biggest Cybersecurity Event, IdentityShield Summit ’25 scheduled for January 11th and 12th, 2024, in Pune

Pune’s Biggest Cybersecurity Event, IdentityShield Summit ’25 scheduled for January 11th and 12th, 2024, in Pune

Security
By Express Computer
0 30

miniOrange, a leading cybersecurity company with a global clientele exceeding 25,000+ customers, has announced the 3rd edition of cybersecurity conference “IdentityShield” scheduled for January 11th and 12th, 2024, in Pune.

The conference, aimed at fostering cybersecurity education and awareness, promises to be a groundbreaking event in the tech community.This two-day event will bring together global experts, businesses, students and aspiring professionals to address the challenges of an increasingly digital world.

The summit promises engaging keynote sessions, live product demonstrations, and hands-on workshops designed to offer practical insights into combating cyber threats. Attendees will explore critical topics such as AI, Cloud Security, Ethical Hacking, Zero Trust, DevScOps, and more.

For businesses, the event provides actionable strategies to protect sensitive data and navigate evolving regulations. Professionals can gain cutting-edge skills and connect with industry leaders to stay ahead in this dynamic field.

Students and aspiring cybersecurity enthusiasts will have a unique opportunity to learn directly from experts and discover exciting career opportunities in this rapidly growing domain. However, with limited seats available, interested participants are encouraged to register promptly to secure their spots. (https://identityshield.miniorange.com/account/register)

Through this event, miniOrange is dedicated to empowering individuals with cybersecurity knowledge while raising awareness about the growing threats of digital fraud and scams in today’s connected world.

Anirban Mukherji, CEO and Founder of miniOrange, captured the event’s essence, saying, “The IdentityShield Summit is dedicated to making cybersecurity knowledge accessible to everyone. Beyond business discussions, it’s a platform to empower individuals with the tools and insights needed to defend against evolving cyber threats and secure their digital futures.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image