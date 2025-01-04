Pune’s Biggest Cybersecurity Event, IdentityShield Summit ’25 scheduled for January 11th and 12th, 2024, in Pune

miniOrange, a leading cybersecurity company with a global clientele exceeding 25,000+ customers, has announced the 3rd edition of cybersecurity conference “IdentityShield” scheduled for January 11th and 12th, 2024, in Pune.

The conference, aimed at fostering cybersecurity education and awareness, promises to be a groundbreaking event in the tech community.This two-day event will bring together global experts, businesses, students and aspiring professionals to address the challenges of an increasingly digital world.

The summit promises engaging keynote sessions, live product demonstrations, and hands-on workshops designed to offer practical insights into combating cyber threats. Attendees will explore critical topics such as AI, Cloud Security, Ethical Hacking, Zero Trust, DevScOps, and more.

For businesses, the event provides actionable strategies to protect sensitive data and navigate evolving regulations. Professionals can gain cutting-edge skills and connect with industry leaders to stay ahead in this dynamic field.

Students and aspiring cybersecurity enthusiasts will have a unique opportunity to learn directly from experts and discover exciting career opportunities in this rapidly growing domain. However, with limited seats available, interested participants are encouraged to register promptly to secure their spots. (https://identityshield.miniorange.com/account/register)

Through this event, miniOrange is dedicated to empowering individuals with cybersecurity knowledge while raising awareness about the growing threats of digital fraud and scams in today’s connected world.

Anirban Mukherji, CEO and Founder of miniOrange, captured the event’s essence, saying, “The IdentityShield Summit is dedicated to making cybersecurity knowledge accessible to everyone. Beyond business discussions, it’s a platform to empower individuals with the tools and insights needed to defend against evolving cyber threats and secure their digital futures.”