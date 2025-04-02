Integration of SailPoint’s solutions with Wipro’s identity management services to help create a robust and scalable identity security framework

In a bid to platformise its identity process, Wipro has advanced its identity security with SailPoint’s cloud-based IdentityNow solution. With this move, Wipro not only aims to enhance scalability and flexibility across its cybersecurity tools, technology environments, and global operations, but also addresses the industry’s talent gap and positions itself to embrace next-generation digital identities. In a joint interaction with Express Computer, Abhishek Gupta, MD – India, SailPoint and Anup Purohit, Global CIO, Wipro talk about this strategic partnership, trends prevailing in the enterprise identity, cybersecurity, compliance landscape, and the transformative role of AI in identity and access management.

As a part of this partnership, what are the advanced technologies and specific identity security solutions that SailPoint is providing to Wipro?

Gupta: SailPoint Identity Security Cloud is a comprehensive multi-tenant SaaS solution that is built on our unified Atlas platform, allowing organisations to centrally discover, manage, and secure all enterprise identity types – human, non-human and non-employees.

Wipro, being a large organisation, was looking for a solution that could help them provide timely and secure access to critical applications for their employees, and recommend access types, modeling, etc. Within this complex environment, it was critical for them to choose a platform that could automate several of their day-to-day tasks using AI, thus enabling digital transformation and allowing for a quick response to their evolving business needs. To bridge this gap, SailPoint’s AI engine helped provide the maturity and ability to handle the complex environment required by Wipro.

Please give an overview of Wipro’s overall strategic partnership with SailPoint to secure your identity security processes.

Purohit: Our identity security strategy is the cornerstone of our overall cybersecurity framework. We have leveraged advanced Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solutions to enhance this with partners like SailPoint. The platform provides a unified approach to managing access across our critical business data, both on-premises and in the cloud. As we transition to a zero-trust framework, the integration supports key use cases like access provisioning, de-provisioning, and re-certifications.

We are continuously strengthening our internal security and ensuring we deliver top-tier cybersecurity functions to protect our enterprise and customers. Aligned with this objective, the integration of SailPoint’s solutions with our identity management services allows us to create a robust and scalable identity security framework.

Could you highlight the trends prevailing in India’s current enterprise identity, cybersecurity, and compliance landscape?

Gupta: India is currently witnessing an explosive spurt in digital adoption across sectors, and with the Indian government’s push for a ‘Digital India’, Tier II and Tier III cities are also catching up quickly. While this rapid digital transformation enables incredible opportunities for businesses and individuals, it also significantly amplifies cyber and identity security risks, with India now facing some of the most sophisticated cyberattacks and data breaches.

With laws like the Information Technology Act of 2000 and the Data Protection Act 2023 coming into force, organisations will face stringent requirements for data handling, privacy, and security as non-compliance could lead to hefty fines and reputational damage. Identity security plays an important role in securing the digital space and by implementing robust identity security and access management frameworks, organisations can manage and control access to sensitive data and applications, mitigate the risk of unauthorised access and limit data breaches, while also helping meet the compliance with the evolving government regulations.

Please take us through Wipro’s identity security journey and its goal of making all identities, privileged identities.

Purohit: Our identity security journey started a few years back with the aim to platformise the identity process, leveraging AI and automation for scalability and flexibility. The deployment of SailPoint’s IdentityNow solution laid the foundation for our migration to the Identity Security Cloud.

Seamless integration and automation has been a key to our success. By automating certain processes and disabling dormant identities, we have improved efficiency and security. This ensures new hires and movers are productive from day one, and dormant identities are automatically disabled, reducing the risk of unauthorised access.

Our goal is to make all identities privileged. By implementing AI-driven behavioral analytics, we continuously monitor and protect identities, quickly detecting and addressing anomalies. This approach enhances security and supports our zero-trust initiatives. Focusing on identity security has also strengthened our compliance foundation, and a mature identity domain gives us confidence in navigating audits and reinforces our commitment to responsible identity management.

What’s your view on the role of AI-powered solutions in enhancing the identity security ecosystem?

Gupta: In today’s AI-powered landscape, businesses face a critical challenge – securing their digital identities amidst unprecedented complexity. I believe that AI is not just a tool, but a transformative force in identity security. By leveraging machine learning and advanced analytics, we can proactively identify and mitigate threats, automate complex tasks, and deliver a more personalised and secure user experience.

At SailPoint especially, our AI-driven solutions provide greater visibility across all identities, from employees to third parties, enabling continuous monitoring of user behavior and the proactive detection of anomalies. This real-time intelligence empowers organisations to identify and mitigate threats swiftly, such as fraud, data breaches, and compliance violations. This not only enhances an organisation’s security posture but also streamlines operations, improves compliance, and ultimately drives business agility in the evolving digital world.

Looking ahead, I anticipate AI playing an even more critical role in identity and access management and remain committed to investing in cutting-edge AI research and development to continuously enhance our solutions and empower our customers to navigate the evolving threat landscape with confidence.

What are the key challenges in enterprise identity security and access management, and how is Wipro navigating them?

Purohit: Integrating various cybersecurity tools can be challenging due to interoperability issues. We use advanced IGA solutions to provide a unified approach to managing access across critical business data.

The industry is grappling with a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals, making it difficult to manage identities effectively. We have addressed this by automating critical processes and disabling dormant identities, improving efficiency and security. Countries have diverse and multiple compliance and regulatory requirements, and we are navigating those using AI-driven behavioral analytics to continuously monitor and protect identities, ensuring quick detection and addressing of anomalies, which supports zero-trust initiatives.

What are your thoughts on the importance of employee awareness and training on cyber and identity security for a safe and sustainable digital landscape?

Purohit: It is of paramount importance. Without proper awareness, employees can inadvertently become the weakest link in an organisation’s security chain, falling prey to phishing attacks, social engineering, and other cyber threats. In contrast, well-informed employees can recognise and respond to threats more effectively, significantly reducing the risk of security breaches. At Wipro, we have continuous training modules that ensure that our workforce stay updated on the latest security practices and technologies.

Looking ahead, what emerging technologies do you believe will have the biggest impact on identity security in the next few years?

Gupta: I believe a rich AI engine combined with rich identity data will have the biggest impact on providing identity security, as it will allow enterprises to deliver:

• Security excellence: Transform threat detection and response with AI that identifies risks before they become incidents, analysing access patterns and user behaviors across the organisation.

• Seamless experiences: Streamline access for users while strengthening security through intelligent automation and contextual decisions that reduce friction and boost productivity.

• Operational innovation: Automate complex identity processes and decisions, freeing IT teams from manual tasks while ensuring consistent, accurate governance at scale.

• Strategic intelligence: Convert vast amounts of identity data into actionable insights, enabling better decision-making and proactive risk management across the enterprise.