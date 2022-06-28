T-Hub Unveils World’s Largest Innovation Campus in India

Hyderabad, 28 June 2022: T-Hub, today announced the inauguration of the world’s largest innovation campus in Hyderabad. The innovation campus will act as a robust platform to elevate the stature of India’s innovation ecosystem globally. T-Hub will further empower the thriving startup ecosystem and support the entrepreneurs in their growth journey by providing them with access to 6Ms – Mentors, Market, Motivation, Manpower, Money, Methodologies and 2Ps – Partnership and Policy advisory.

Celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship with the launch of the new campus, the inauguration witnessed the presence of eminent dignitaries such as K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana; Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana; Vani Kola, Managing Director at Kalaari; Varun Thamba, Director, Data and Analytics CoE: Indian Subcontinent, SAP; MSR, CEO, T-Hub; among others. The inaugural event focussed on the theme of ‘Trailblazing Telangana’ with engaging and interactive sessions, such as T-Hub Talks – a TEDx format session, Fireside Chats, Masterclass, Panel Discussions, etc. The event will begin with a keynote speech from the popular Tollywood actor turned investor and entrepreneur – Rana Daggubati.

Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana,said, “T-Hub has evolved from a startup incubator to an innovation hub in India and beyond in the past six years. It has emerged as a strong organisation that is focused on outcome-driven initiatives, and it is well-positioned to back the global aspirations and ambitions of our entrepreneurs.”

MSR (Mahankali Srinivas Rao), CEO, T-Hub, said “T-Hub has been created with the philosophy that innovation can thrive only with collaboration. The innovation campus will bring together all the startup ecosystem stakeholders to create sustainable businesses with a special focus on verticals like EV/ Mobility, Healthtech, Enterprise tech, Gaming and Artificial Intelligence. It will continue to establish Telangana as a centre for technology and innovation at a global level, encouraging new technologies, guiding entrepreneurs, and creating investment opportunities. We aim to support over 2000 startups and provide the required lift to these entrepreneurs by offering them access to the 6Ms and 2Ps through global partnerships.”

KT Rama Rao, Minister of IT, Industries, MA&UD, Government of Telangana said, “Over six years, T-Hub has become a credible icon from India across the world for entrepreneurship and innovation. Telangana Government’s progressive startup policies and ease of the business environment have flourished into strong partnerships with global corporations and academics. The idea of T-Hub that started as an Incubation centre is now the world’s largest innovation hub that has scaled up over 1000 startups and aims to further impact thousands more startups in the near future.

T-Hub aims to impact at least 20,000 startups through its various program interventions in the next five years. T-Hub’s large-scale incubation and acceleration activities will include both early revenue and early-scale companies. The new phase of T-Hub will have an enhanced focus on internationalisation and capacity building with new foreign partnerships with Bangladesh and Uzbekistan. The new building will have the presence of international partners from Japan, Korea, and Dubai, among others.

With a strong representation of technology at its core, T-Hub is built in a T-shaped structure spread across a total built-up area of 5,82,689 sq. ft and 10 floors. The building is a microcosm of the innovation ecosystem, which will include startups, corporates, investors, academia, and national and international ecosystem enablers. With an effective carpet area of 3,50,000 sq. ft, T-Hub will have six floors (Ground+5 floors) operations with 1000 seats for startups. On the sixth floor, 18,000 square feet is allocated to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and AIC T-Hub Foundation, an association formed at T-Hub, in partnership with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog. The seventh floor is assigned to the Department of Science and Technology’s (DST) Centre of Excellence to promote artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The eighth and ninth floors are proposed for the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project, along with social impact startups and young entrepreneurs (Y-Hub).

T-Hub is built on the approach of hybrid work models and new industry parameters. The design is inspired by the signature monument of Hyderabad called ‘The Charminar,’ which means four minarets. The entire building stands on four pillars as a plank, making it the longest simple cantilever structure in the whole country. The innovation campus is equipped with world-class fixed, flexible, and private office spaces, meeting rooms, floor pantries, a cafeteria, etc. It offers two event rooms with the latest technologies for AV systems, a grand atrium with 400 seating capacity and designated areas for the corporates’ Centre of Excellence (CoE), who are looking to speed up and scale their innovation initiatives and an experience centre for showcasing startup innovation.

In the last six years, T-Hub with its team size of more than 50 professionals from diverse backgrounds respectively are enabling the innovation journey for entrepreneurs, corporate leaders/CIOs and investors globally. As a result, T-Hub has evolved from being a startup incubator to a leading innovation hub in India. Due to this robust innovation ecosystem that T-Hub has built, it has seen a rise in the number of startups from 400 then to about 2,000 now. T-Hub will further boost this growth with the innovation campus.

T-Hub has supported more than 1800 startups and over 600 corporates like Facebook, Boeing, Otis, and Uber among others, through various programs and initiatives. It has enabled startups to continue to raise significant amounts of funding during these challenging times from various programs and a total of more than USD 1.19 billion funding to date like Zenoti, MyGate, WhistleDrive, Outplay, DrinkPrime and AdOnMo. Also, it has helped over 300 Indian startups and 200 international startups scale globally through 10 market access programs and 18 international interventions, in partnership with global ecosystem players across 42 countries. T-Hub has also onboarded 75 premium service providers and a pool of over 100 mentors to help the startups scale sustainably.