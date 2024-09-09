The potential of Digital Twins in cybersecurity is immense: Dr. Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO, Jubilant Bhartia Group

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, cybersecurity remains a critical concern for organizations across all sectors. As cyber threats become more sophisticated, the need for advanced strategies to safeguard critical infrastructure has never been more pressing. Dr. Yusuf Hashmi, Group CISO at Jubilant Bhartia Group, is at the forefront of this battle, pioneering the use of cutting-edge technologies to enhance cybersecurity measures. One such technology is the concept of Digital Twins—a virtual replica of physical systems that can be used to simulate, analyze, and improve the security of these systems.

In this interaction, Dr. Hashmi shares his insights on how Digital Twins can revolutionize cybersecurity practices, offering organizations a proactive approach to identifying vulnerabilities, testing scenarios, and fortifying defenses against potential attacks.

Dr. Yusuf Hashmi, could you start by explaining the concept of Digital Twins and how they are being used across industries?

The concept of Digital Twins isn’t entirely new; it has been around for some time. Michael Green is often credited as the originator of this concept, and NASA has been one of the pioneers in adopting it. Initially, NASA used Digital Twins in their machine rooms to simulate aeronautical systems, rockets, and even to model the world’s climate. Over time, various industries have adopted this technology. In manufacturing, for instance, Digital Twins are widely used to create replicas of physical systems, allowing companies to optimize processes without interrupting operations. The automotive industry, urban planning, and even healthcare are starting to see the value in Digital Twins, albeit with varying levels of adoption.

How can the concept of Digital Twins be applied specifically to cybersecurity?

When it comes to cybersecurity, the potential of Digital Twins is immense. As the digital footprint of organizations continues to grow, so do the dynamics of the systems they need to protect. A Digital Twin can act as an early warning system, providing alerts before potential issues escalate. For instance, creating a Digital Twin of your core systems allows you to simulate attacks and observe how your defenses hold up in a controlled environment. This not only prepares your security teams but also helps in refining your response strategies.

Could you elaborate on the use cases for Digital Twins in cybersecurity?

Certainly. One of the most important use cases is the creation of early warning systems. By replicating your actual systems, Digital Twins can provide real-time alerts that allow you to address vulnerabilities before they become critical issues. Another significant use case is vulnerability management. In cybersecurity, dealing with vulnerabilities—especially in production environments—can be extremely challenging. With Digital Twins, you can simulate patching or remediation on the replica system first, observe the results, and then safely apply the solution to your production environment.

Additionally, Digital Twins can be utilized in honey trap scenarios, where decoy systems are set up to attract potential attackers. These decoys can reveal the tactics and methods used by cybercriminals, allowing organizations to be better prepared for actual attacks. The technology is also invaluable for testing security measures and application behavior in a sandbox environment before they are deployed in production.

What are some of the challenges associated with integrating Digital Twins into cybersecurity?

While Digital Twins offer significant advantages, they also introduce new risks, particularly around the protection of these replicas. If a Digital Twin is compromised, it could potentially provide attackers with insights into the organization’s core systems. Therefore, it’s crucial to implement stringent controls to protect these digital replicas. Moreover, integrating Digital Twins requires investments and a thoughtful approach to ensure they add value without inadvertently increasing exposure to cyber threats.

How do you see the future of Digital Twins in cybersecurity?

The future of Digital Twins in cybersecurity is promising. As recent incidents show, traditional methods are not always sufficient to prevent or mitigate cyberattacks. Digital Twins provide a more resilient and proactive approach to security, allowing organizations to test, learn, and adapt without putting their actual systems at risk. While the technology is still evolving, I believe that it will become an essential part of any robust cybersecurity strategy. Organizations that invest in this technology will be better equipped to fortify their defenses and respond to the ever-changing landscape of cyber threats.

What advice would you give to organizations looking to adopt Digital Twins for cybersecurity?

My advice would be to start small—perhaps with a proof of concept (POC)—to understand how Digital Twins can be integrated into your existing security framework. Focus on the most critical systems first, and use the insights gained from the POC to scale the technology across your organization. It’s also important to collaborate with technology partners who have experience in deploying Digital Twins in a cybersecurity context. With the right approach, Digital Twins can significantly enhance your organization’s ability to anticipate, respond to, and recover from cyber threats.