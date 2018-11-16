Trusted interactions critical to growth and innovation for enterprises and govts, says Forcepoint

Forcepoint has launched its 2019 Forcepoint Cybersecurity Predictions Report, with security specialists, behavioural intelligence researchers and data scientists providing guidance on the sophisticated threats facing organisations in the months to come. The report examines seven areas where risks will increase in 2019, with Forcepoint experts taking a deep-dive into technology trends and the motivation behind cyber attacks.

Enterprises and governments are facing a hyper-converged world where connected systems put not only critical data and intellectual property, but also physical safety at risk. The report explores these areas and concludes that when people can collaborate in a trusted manner, leveraging data creatively and freely through technology, businesses can securely innovate to create value.

“The cyber security industry and attackers expend efforts in a never-ending cycle of breach, react, and circumvent – a true cat-and-mouse game. We need to escape this game. Researching these predictions forces us to step back and see the overall forest among the millions of trees. Cyber security professionals and business leaders need to adapt to changes based on the risk they represent, allowing them to free the good while still stopping the bad,” said Raffael Marty, Vice President of Research and Intelligence, Forcepoint.

The report explores the impact of businesses putting their trust in cloud providers on faith, the impact of end-user trust in securing personal data using biometrics and the potential impact of cascading of trust throughout a supply chain.

In a survey of Forcepoint customers, 94 per cent identified security when moving to the cloud as an important issue. Whereas, 58 per cent are actively looking for trustworthy providers with a strong reputation for security and 31 per cent are limiting the amount of data placed in the cloud due to security concerns.

“One way to increase trust and gain control is through behavioural modeling of users or, more specifically, their digital identities, to understand the reasons behind their activity. Understanding how a user acts on the network and within applications can identify behavioral anomalies that help inform risk-adaptive responses,” Marty continued.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]