With HPE Server Solutions, Say Goodbye to Security Woes

The commercial dynamics are moving at a steadfast pace. The world is experiencing the impact of technology and the way it’s shaping up the business spheres. Abridged and powerful technologies have made it easier for small and medium enterprises to reach newer goals. But data security remains the first and foremost roadblock while scaling up.

Small and medium-sized businesses are facing umpteen threats around data protection, compliance and the cloud similar to the large-scale industries, just without the currency to tackle them. SMEs witness problems such as insider attacks, poor configurations, malware, contingency issues, access controls, and many more.

There’s a constant and an ardent need to safeguard data for its apt utilization, in order to stay one step ahead of the competition.

What would be the business impact if your data were stolen or compromised?

Is your data secured against unauthorized access, accidental disclosure, and theft?

Have you encrypted company databases and critical information, or is it at stake?

Are your websites completely protected from cyber instabilities?

Here’s a Solution:

If these questions are soaring your stress levels on a regular basis, deaccelerating your company’s growth and shaking your budgets, it is time to switch to a simple, secure, and affordable solution.

HPE brings to you the best server solutions tailored to drive the business outcomes of small to medium-sized organizations by promising the highest level of security, agility and faster deployment.

HPE’s range of ProLiant Servers – DL 360 Gen10 and DL 380 Gen10 are the curated adaptive models to keep pace with new cyber threats and technology initiatives. These server solutions provide enterprise security and adaptive protection that strengthens your data’s confidentiality, integrity, and availability and makes you ready to meet the changing business needs.

About HPE ProLiant DL 360 Gen10:

The HPE ProLiant DL 360 Gen10 is a secure, performance-driven dense server that delivers security, agility, and flexibility without compromise. It supports the Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor with up to a 71% performance gain.

Deployment, updates, monitoring, and maintenance is made easy by automating essential server lifecycle management tasks. It Is highly recommended for diverse workloads in a space-constrained environment and is known for its industry-leading performance with versatile compute coupled with the fastest deployment.

HPE ProLiant DL 360 Gen10 series comprises of seven server solutions, specially designed to meet the needs of growing SMBs. You can read more about the servers here.

About HPE ProLiant DL 380 Gen10:

The HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 server delivers the latest in security, performance, and expandability. While backed by a comprehensive warranty, makes it ideal for any server environment and standardizes on the industry’s most trusted compute platform. The HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen10 server is securely designed to reduce costs and complexity and comes in with the Intel® Xeon® Processor Scalable Family guarantying up to a 71% performance. It offers unprecedented levels of performance for databases and is best suited for analytic workloads. With HPE ProLiant DL 380 Gen 10, businesses can run everything from the most basic to mission-critical applications, and deploy with confidence.

HPE ProLiant DL 360 Gen10 series comprises seven server solutions, to take SMBs to newer heights. You can read more about the servers here.

Rapid deployment via HPE Intelligent Buy Xpress

