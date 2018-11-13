Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

In its largest-ever deal, SAP to buy Qualtrics for $8 bn

The US$ 8-billion purchase of Qualtrics International, whose software gathers and analyses data, is meant to strengthen SAP’s offering in the customer relations management sector

By Bloomberg
SAP is making its largest acquisition yet as it battles start-ups, including Salesforce.com, in selling software to clients that want to better understand their customers. The US$ 8-billion purchase of Qualtrics International, whose software gathers and analyses data, is meant to strengthen SAP’s offering in the customer relations management sector. That’s a field Europe’s biggest software company wants to gain a stronger foothold in because it’s growing faster than its core enterprise software business.

Based in Utah, Qualtrics collects data on customers, brand, employees and products — such as emails, social media posts and in-app data — to give companies insights into how their customers behave or feel about them. The start-up had been planning on listing on Nasdaq in a deal with a potential valuation of up to US$ 4.5 billion.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Bloomberg
Comments

