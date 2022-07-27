IT observability platforms offer a compelling alternative to the tool sprawl that exists in many organizations today: Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor recently announced the opening of a new Research and Development Center of Excellence in Pune, India. The company’s expansion from a coworking space into a larger, more permanent facility follows the 2019 launch of its Center of Excellence in India and is centrally located in Pune. The research and development team at the new facility will focus mainly on developing LogicMonitor’s observability platform, LM Envision, including the time series database, application performance monitoring and topology mapping.

Christina Kosmowski, CEO, LogicMonitor, shares more insights on the Indian market scenario and details of the new center, while highlighting the importance of observability platforms.

Some edited excerpts:

Digital initiatives have accelerated in a big way and a huge number of firms are investing in improving their IT infrastructure. How can observability platforms play a role?

Observability platforms provide incredible flexibility, clarity and granular visibility across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments, ensuring CIOs and diverse IT teams can better monitor and solve complex problems. Additionally, a highly-scalable observability platform should be able to ingest, process and analyze large amounts of data, driving fast assessments and managing the health of the overall IT and application infrastructure of an organization and ensuring an efficient IT data supply chain.

What are some of the key benefits of observability platforms for enterprises?

With the expansion of digital business and growing demand for remote and hybrid work infrastructures, enterprise IT, operations and developer teams are under more pressure than ever before to maintain the integrity of complex IT environments, part of which includes being prepared for unseen outages. Comprehensive IT observability platforms offer a compelling alternative to the tool sprawl that exists in many organizations today and allow teams to proactively address potential problems, create great customer experience and ensure employee productivity, all while enabling IT to drive innovation for the enterprise.

What is the market opportunity for LogicMonitor in a country like India?

Further expansion in India will allow LogicMonitor to work more closely with its clients in the region and engage further with leading managed service providers (MSPs) and system integrators in India. Not only is India an important hub for tech talent – talent, which by the way, has already contributed to LogicMonitor’s innovative products – but the business market is robust, offering customer growth opportunities for the company as well.

LogicMonitor recently announced the opening of a new R&D development in Pune. What is the significance of this initiative?

LogicMonitor started operating in India, specifically in Pune, back in September 2019. Since then, our business presence has grown to 300+ employees, mainly in research and development. Under the enterprising leadership of our Vice President of Engineering and General Manager of India, Rajesh Kulkarni, our research and development team in Pune has been instrumental in developing our unified observability platform, LM Envision, along with many of our innovative capabilities that serve to help solve pain points for our customers worldwide. Moving our research and development team into this new, larger space allows us to establish deeper roots in India and continue to expand our workforce.

In the next six months to one year, what are some of the key initiatives planned with respect to India?

LogicMonitor expects to hire 75 to 100 people in Pune by the end of 2022, bringing our Indian workforce to approximately 400 total staff. These new employees will be focusing on research and development to further bolster LogicMonitor’s capabilities in innovation and developing new services for our Indian and global customers. The research and development team at the Pune facility will be working towards enhancing capabilities across infrastructure, cloud, containers, applications and logs, and continuing to take steps towards the self-healing enterprise with our LM Envision platform. We’re heavily investing in AIOps and creating a platform intelligent enough LogicMonitor announced the opening of a new Research and Development Center of Excellence in Pune, India. The company’s expansion from a coworking space into a larger, more permanent facility follows the 2019 launch of its Center of Excellence in India and is centrally located in Pune. The research and development team at the new facility will focus mainly on developing LogicMonitor’s observability platform, LM Envision, including the time series database, application performance monitoring and topology mapping.