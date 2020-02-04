AI, MindMatch algorithm matches human behaviour with job fitment

Read Article

Pune headquartered enterprise-tech (HR) startup, SCIKEY, is focused on delivering transformative results in the human capital space. SCIKEY is the abbreviation for “Scientific keys to a person’s mind”, and SCIKEY MindMatch algorithm is being used to match the behavioural part of job fitment of any individual and in Talent Alignment platform, it is the core engine. “SCIKEY runs an end-to-end online platform that caters to the talent needs of businesses to hire, align and engage talent for best productivity and a happier workforce harnessing the power of SCIKEY MindMatch algorithm that helps read the mindset of individuals and predicts their behaviour in a professional setup,” says Shriram Viswanathan, Co- founder, SCIKEY. He adds that the platform today has 1.5 million plus listed job-seekers and contractors, 3000 plus active jobs or work assignments, 1400 plus virtual recruiters and talent supply partners across India, Malaysia and Finland; along with a growing base of clients.

“Our ideal target audience is the businesses who truly believe that their “people or talent” is their biggest strength as well as their business advantage and hence they don’t shy away from investing in modern upcoming 21s century talent solutions; doesn’t matter what size they are or industry they operate in. Our platform is totally industry agnostic and services clients from airlines, banking and insurance, media and entertainment, logistics, software technology products and services, global MNCs, funded-start-ups etc,” explains Viswanathan.

He points out that they were fortunate to get an opportunity to present SCIKEY at the United Nations (Geneva) twice as well as in a few other leading industry events; and got their first few clients from the references that they built there. “A few of the common benefits cited by the users of our product are – significant reduction in the cost-per-hire, improved pace of talent acquisition (for hiring and contracting both), highly elevated experience for the hiring managers, recruiters as well as candidates resulting into a highly positive branding for the organisation and its hiring process, etc. Our Talent Alignment solution on the other hand utilises the human mindset data to help solve other bigger problems like succession planning, attrition prediction and management, change management, etc., for the businesses of various sizes and shapes,” mentions Viswanathan.

The USP for the company is the end-to-end online solution powered by AI, SCIKEY MindMatch algorithm and crowd-sourcing. “With multiple patents to our credit and some in process; it’s a constant endeavour at our end to continuously scale our Intellectual Property (IP). We have made significant investments in our R&D with teams based out of India as well as Finland; both the countries known for their capability to build innovative and globally scalable software systems / products,” says Viswanathan.

In terms of technology, the startup will continue to invest in its AI and machine learning capabilities, also with the plans of building some conversational AI and bots around the core platform. “We are currently operating in three distinct unique markets like India, Finland and Malaysia. As we are getting decent traction in all these three markets with consistently growing customer base and revenues; our immediate goal is to turn the business profitable by staying focused on our unit economics. Once profitable over the next few months, we would like to go on an aggressive expansion spree in India, Europe South-East Asia; and eventually the USA,” states Viswanathan, adding that they might also look for a strategic investor to raise the next round of funding but only if it helps with their vision to get a faster market access into the target global markets.

