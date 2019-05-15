Bengaluru-based startup Docttocare raises $600K from mPower Solutions

Bengaluru based healthcare startup Docttocare has raised $600K in seed funding from startup mentor Krishnakumar Devnally, Director of mPower Solutions. The company said the new funds will be utilized for ramping up the product experience and increase the outreach to deliver quality healthcare.

Docttocare is one of the healthcare online portals that enable users from non-metro cities, access to quality healthcare and book an appointment with doctors & hospitals located at major cities.

“We look to invest in startups addressing the huge market with advancing technologies. We are excited to support Docttocare through this fundraise, as they continue to add more expansions in the healthcare market. Our ultimate goal is solving healthcare issues faced within the country,” said Krishnakumar Devnally, Director of mPower Solutions.

Sugandha Agarwal, Founder and CEO said, “In our country, quality healthcare is restricted to people dwelling at large/metro cities, be it the availability of doctors, presence of state-of-the-art equipment or high-quality nursing support. Docttocare bridges these gaps and enables everyone to be accessible to quality healthcare. We have the vision to lower the access barrier as much as possible for people in distress and stay geographically far from such high-quality facilities. Generally, such healthcare seekers rely on word-of-mouth information shared by the local doctors or a group of friends, but often that information becomes outdated. Acting upon such instructions becomes a dreaded and tiring activity. Docttocare also aims to remove that additional and unnecessary suffering.”

Docttocare has processed more than 50,000 appointments since its inception in 2016, and it is aiming to touch 20 Lakh appointments by December 2020. Its current tie-ups are with renowned healthcare solution providers such as Manipal Hospital, Apollo Hospital, Sakra Hospital, ARTEMIS, BLK hospitals and others. The company is in the process of launching new services by collaborating extensively with these hospitals to further improve the healthcare experience of the users. A few more tie-ups are in the process with hospitals at other cities like Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The app helps users through the entire process of identifying the right doctors, hospitals, scheduling appointments on the desired date and even arranging the transport, accommodation. Users, thus, can focus fully on receiving high-quality treatment and off-load logistical challenges.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com