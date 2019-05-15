Google tests car crash detection in Android Q

Google is testing automatic car crash detection for Pixel phones on Android Q operating system (OS), the XDA Developers has reported. Android Q Beta 3 features a new Google app called ‘Safety Hub’ with the package name com.google.android.apps.safetyhub.

“The functionality from this app is Pixel-exclusive, as is made evident with the Manifest declaration,” the report said.

Though it hints at automatic detection of a car crash, it is not clear how exactly that would be achieved. The tech giant could resort to using data from the accelerometer and the microphone, but even that may not be fool-proof in its detection, the report added.

The company would also have to ensure that false positives are kept to a minimum.

