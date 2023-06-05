CleverTap launches first ever ‘Retention Accelerator’ for startups globally

CleverTap has announced the launch of its Retention Accelerator program for startups globally. Offered to select participants, it is designed to provide early-stage startups free access to CleverTap’s full stack retention platform, with benefits worth USD 100,000; along with comprehensive 1:1 tailored mentoring sessions with CleverTap experts, and networking opportunities with investors and industry leaders.

After the successful launch of the CleverTap for Startups (C4S) initiative in November 2022, the Retention Accelerator represents the next milestone in CleverTap’s continued efforts to support the global startup ecosystem. The accelerator will support ten startups every year, with each cohort consisting of five companies. The initiative is specifically designed to help digital-native startups personalize and optimize all customer touchpoints, and improve user engagement and conversion rates on their platforms. The comprehensive 1:1 mentoring sessions are designed to help entrepreneurs and growth teams refine their retention strategies and align with their business goals.

To qualify for the CleverTap Retention Accelerator, startups should meet the following criteria:

Early-stage startups with a website or app

Existing CleverTap C4S customers or prospects

Monthly Active Users (MAU) of fewer than 100,000

Startups in operation for up to 10 years

The CleverTap Retention Accelerator follows a structured timeline. Between May-June 2023, a call for applications will be made, inviting aspiring participants to join the program. In July 2023, the first cohort of participants will be announced. From July to December 2023, the selected cohort will work closely with CleverTap, benefiting from invaluable mentoring sessions. This collaborative environment will allow participants to enhance their skills and knowledge of the CleverTap platform.

Speaking about the accelerator program, Abhinay Jain, Director, Product Led Growth, CleverTap said- “We are thrilled to launch the CleverTap Retention Accelerator program. Through this initiative, we are committed to supporting small businesses and early-stage startups. The program offers the startups our expertise in crafting effective retention strategies. Customer retention plays an important role in helping early-stage startups differentiate themselves and build brand stickiness. We recognize the importance of empowering startups to build a robust customer engagement and retention roadmap to drive sustainable business growth, and this accelerator is a step towards helping these startups scale.”