How innovation is simplifying supply chain

Acuver Consulting is a supply chain logistics startup headquartered in Bangalore, with branch office in Singapore. The core founding team comprises Sunny Nandwani, Satyajit Jena and Mayank Gupta. The startup was launched in 2013, with the focus on helped supply chain industry to go digital with the help its IT services and innovative solutions.

“We have had years of experience by working for Fortune 500 companies in multiple geographies across the world. The team has helped define, design, build and implement e-Business/e-Commerce, Order and Warehouse Management Applications over the last decade. Our strategy was to create value by building a team of top industry resources and create a consulting environment based on excellence,” says Sunny Nandwani, Founder and Managing Partner, Acuver Consulting.

The startup offers products and services covering the entire lifecycle of supply chain – order management, warehouse management, inventory, implementation to reporting and analytics. This apart, Acuver is also working towards integrating AI, machine learning, blockchain and robotics in its solutions. “Our passion for technology and supply chain led us towards building Acuver. It was exhilarating when we won our first client. We were lucky to get our first break with one of the world’s leading retail giants who were setting up their ODC in India. We could win the trust of the client with our knowledgeable resources and our experience,” states Nandwani.

One of the key milestones for the company is its expansion to Singapore. “We have provided our services in 9+ countries. Also we have marked our presence in product engineering with our solution OpsRoom,” says Nandwani. Acuver is also looking at strengthening its presence in the US, Europe and APAC regions. “The idea is to serve a larger audience with a local presence . These expansions will be rolled out in phased manner,” mentions Nandwani.

With operations in markets including India, Singapore, the US, Sweden and Australia. “Our target customer segments are those who aims to create an excellent customer experience. With the help of our services and products, we help them create a seamless supply chain, which in turn allows them to achieve their strategic goals,” says Nandwani. He reminds that customers today seek instant gratification with the expectation to have delivered the right product at the right time to address their needs. For a retailer to be able to achieve this, their omnichannel capabilities should allow cross-channel seamless shopping with flexibility in delivery.

“As retailers seek to achieve this, the complexity of the supply chain increases multi-fold and seamless order orchestration becomes a challenge. We at Acuver, strongly focus on empowering our clients to create an exclusive customer experience,” he affirms.

The services include IT services and product engineering for diverse industries. The product roster includes OpsRoom, a SAAS based solution which gives companies the visibility to track key application processes that aid in real-time decision making. OpsRoom effectively automates repetitive and manual tasks in the supply chain and is designed to help an application support process become agile and responsive and to recover efficiently to avoid any downtime.

One of the key strategies in the company is supporting innovation. “We have been fostering innovation strategically into our ways of working. We have accelerators created in-house that aides our day to day working,” mentions Nandwani, adding that they are working to make Ops Room more intelligent with cutting edge technology.

Regarding future plans, he says, “We have been a solution partner for IBM for years and will continue to do so in the future. Recently, we have partnered with SAP to provide integrated and cohesive customer experience for our customers.“ Work is also in the process to make OpsRoom cognitive. “Our Product engineering team is aggressively working with the customer to add benefits of AI to OpsRoom to make it more intelligent,” Nandwani informs.

Acuver has grown rapidly from an original three-member founding team to a team strength of 100+ today within a few years. Nandwani points out that his company has been registering double-digit growth year on year and scaled as a bootstrapped company without external investments.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]