APCOB and TSCAB move to HPE 3PAR platform

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has successfully migrated Andhra Pradesh State Co-operative Bank (APCOB) and Telangana State Co-operative Apex Bank (TSCAB) from their traditional storage infrastructure to the HPE 3PAR platform. This is said to enable customers to experience faster and seamless transactions through the banks’ Internet and mobile banking applications.

APCOB and TSCAB are scheduled banks committed to rural and agriculture development through their network of co-operatives across the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively. Recently, as part of their hardware refresh process, both APCOB and TSCAB decided to replace their Unix-based systems with x86-based HPE servers to ensure predictable performance and easier hardware management.

Additionally, the banks were exploring storage solutions, which could enable them to better utilise rack space in their respective data centres and run applications seamlessly with minimum downtime to deliver smoother and faster online transactions to customers.

After evaluating multiple options, APCOB and TSCAB selected HPE 3PAR StoreServ 8450 to modernise their data centres. These storage systems which guarantee six-nines data availability, are designed to handle unpredictable workloads effortlessly. Moreover, the recently introduced predictive support automation for HPE 3PAR with HPE InfoSight enables prediction and prevention of infrastructure problems before they happen, thereby driving even higher levels of application availability for HPE 3PAR environments.

Som Satsangi, Managing Director, HPE India, said, “Resilience, security and agility are absolutely essential for banks to ensure they are able to offer an exceptional customer experience. HPE 3PAR offers financial institutes like APCOB and TSCAB a flexible storage platform with the agility needed to keep pace with their growing business demands and high standards. The newly announced AI functionality of HPE InfoSight means 3PAR solutions will be equipped to drive even higher levels of application availability, and application automation in on-premise infrastructure for increased productivity and efficiency. For APCOB and TSCAB we’ve been able to deliver significant flexibility and performance to their data center infrastructure through HPE 3PAR.”

The HPE 3PAR StoreServ 8000 family delivers the performance advantages of a purpose-built, flash-optimised architecture without compromising resiliency, data services, or data mobility. It also enables the organisations to reduce their data centre footprint.

Rajasekhar Chowdary, Head – IT Infrastructure & InfoSec, Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank, said, “With HPE 3PAR StoreServ 8450, we are able to build a data management infrastructure to enable a storage economy of scale that transforms analytical workloads and makes cognitive computing initiatives possible. In our current database architecture environment, deduplication in HPE 3PAR is extremely efficient from both a performance and capacity perspective. The solution improves the endurance of flash media as the written data doesn’t cross multiple internal pages, resulting in very efficient use of flash pages and thereby significantly reducing our data centre’s footprint and cost.”

Srinivas Muppaneni, Group CIO, Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Bank, added, “The HPE 3PAR StoreServ solution has optimised our data storage systems and modernised our data centre. We are now able to handle unpredictable workloads effortlessly. By avoiding inessential data reads and writes, the HPE 3PAR Adaptive Optimisation with read and write technology has reduced latency, enhanced the backend performance, and extended the flash media lifespan, thereby lowering our total cost of ownership for storage.”

HPE 3PAR features a highly virtualised design that abstracts physical media, whether it’s spinning disks or flash media, from the data layer. This allows it to take an unprecedented approach to storage where the architecture isn’t designed around specific types of storage medium, allowing it to adapt to any type of underlying storage.

