Ketaki Rastogi, Solution Consultant, Adobe
BFSI Technology Conclave 2024 | DAY 1 | 10th May 2024 | Sheraton Grand, Pune
In this video:
Topic:
Empowering BFSI: Revolutionizing Document Processing Efficiency with Adobe Document Cloud
Key Highlights:
[1] Dynamic document generation helps you to create personalized documents that are compliant, accessible and easy to use across devices
[2] Digital documents are the new currency of business when empowered by GenAI.
[3] Adobe Document Cloud can help to ensure secured, compliant, accessible documents for your organisation.
[4] Now empowered by GenAI, you can improve your organisational productivity while ensuring your employees have a great experience reading and analysing documents.