Rajesh Kumar, Technology Head, Enterprise & Government, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks & Kewal Patil, Enterprise Systems Engineering Lead – West, Juniper Networks | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2

In this video:

Session by Rajesh Kumar, Technology Head, Enterprise & Government, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks & Kewal Patil, Enterprise Systems Engineering Lead – West, Juniper Networks

Topic: Leveraging AI to enhance experience in new age banking

Key Highlights:

+ Today security perimeter is everywhere, as the applications move across

+ Security should be connected end to end, can’t be placed in silos anymore

+ Digital Transformation is all about client to Cloud with AI driven solutions

+ Experience is over and above Reliability and Resilience

+ Apstra is an intent-based fabric tool for multi-architecture in the organisation