Rajesh Kumar, Technology Head, Enterprise & Government, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks & Kewal Patil, Enterprise Systems Engineering Lead – West, Juniper Networks | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2
7th May 2022: 7:30 AM - 4:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune
In this video:
Session by Rajesh Kumar, Technology Head, Enterprise & Government, India & SAARC, Juniper Networks & Kewal Patil, Enterprise Systems Engineering Lead – West, Juniper Networks
Topic: Leveraging AI to enhance experience in new age banking
Key Highlights:
+ Today security perimeter is everywhere, as the applications move across
+ Security should be connected end to end, can’t be placed in silos anymore
+ Digital Transformation is all about client to Cloud with AI driven solutions
+ Experience is over and above Reliability and Resilience
+ Apstra is an intent-based fabric tool for multi-architecture in the organisation