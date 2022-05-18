Gunjan Issar, Regional Manager BFSI – Data Protection Solution, Dell Technologies | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2

In this video:

Session by Gunjan Issar, Regional Manager BFSI – Data Protection Solution, Dell Technologies

Topic: Proven and Modern Architecture for Data Protection for BFSI Industry

Key Highlights:

+ Protecting data is the key to gain confidence

+ One should focus on outcomes, not on infrastructure

+ Transparent snapshots simplifies VM image backups delivering near-zero impacts on VMs

+ Isolation, Immutability and Intelligence are key to Cyber Recovery

+ Dell Technologies has the ability to make value additions in its offerings across the verticals