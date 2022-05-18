Gunjan Issar, Regional Manager BFSI – Data Protection Solution, Dell Technologies | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2
7th May 2022: 7:30 AM - 4:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune
In this video:
Session by Gunjan Issar, Regional Manager BFSI – Data Protection Solution, Dell Technologies
Topic: Proven and Modern Architecture for Data Protection for BFSI Industry
Key Highlights:
+ Protecting data is the key to gain confidence
+ One should focus on outcomes, not on infrastructure
+ Transparent snapshots simplifies VM image backups delivering near-zero impacts on VMs
+ Isolation, Immutability and Intelligence are key to Cyber Recovery
+ Dell Technologies has the ability to make value additions in its offerings across the verticals