Fireside Chat with Nitin Chugh, Dy MD & Head – Digital, State Bank of India | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2
7th May 2022: 7:30 AM - 4:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune
In this video:
Fireside Chat with Nitin Chugh, Dy MD & Head – Digital, State Bank of India & Srikanth R P, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group
Key Highlights:
+ In early days in Dhanbad, I spent time with researchers and academia
+ At the start of my career, I started working with HCL and Modi Xerox before moving into Banking
+ We need to be open to the opportunities, but with a well-thought decision
+ ‘The March of Mobile money book’ by Sam Pitroda was an eye-opener for me
+ Had spent good time in Branch banking and sales before taking up the digital role at HDFC Bank
+ On-job learnings are far more better than training and certifications