Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  BFSI Tech Conclave  »  Fireside Chat with Nitin Chugh, Dy MD & Head – Digital, State Bank of India | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2

Fireside Chat with Nitin Chugh, Dy MD & Head – Digital, State Bank of India | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2

7th May 2022: 7:30 AM - 4:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune

BFSI Tech ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 16

In this video:
Fireside Chat with Nitin Chugh, Dy MD & Head – Digital, State Bank of India & Srikanth R P, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group

Key Highlights:
+ In early days in Dhanbad, I spent time with researchers and academia
+ At the start of my career, I started working with HCL and Modi Xerox before moving into Banking
+ We need to be open to the opportunities, but with a well-thought decision
+ ‘The March of Mobile money book’ by Sam Pitroda was an eye-opener for me
+ Had spent good time in Branch banking and sales before taking up the digital role at HDFC Bank
+ On-job learnings are far more better than training and certifications

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image