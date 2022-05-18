Fireside Chat with Nitin Chugh, Dy MD & Head – Digital, State Bank of India | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2

In this video:

Fireside Chat with Nitin Chugh, Dy MD & Head – Digital, State Bank of India & Srikanth R P, Express Computer & CRN India, Indian Express Group

Key Highlights:

+ In early days in Dhanbad, I spent time with researchers and academia

+ At the start of my career, I started working with HCL and Modi Xerox before moving into Banking

+ We need to be open to the opportunities, but with a well-thought decision

+ ‘The March of Mobile money book’ by Sam Pitroda was an eye-opener for me

+ Had spent good time in Branch banking and sales before taking up the digital role at HDFC Bank

+ On-job learnings are far more better than training and certifications