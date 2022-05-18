Panel Discussion on Enterprise Security: How to proactively protect your organization in the digital era | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2

Panelists in this video:

+ Maya Nair, CISO, CRISIL

+ Pawan Chawla, CISO, Future Generali India Insurance Co Ltd

+ Ashutosh Jain, CISO, IndusInd Bank

+ Mitesh Tolia, CISO & VP, Jio Payments Bank

+ Manoj Nayak, CISO, SBI Life Insurance

+ Lalit Trivedi, Head IT & CISO, ITI Mutual Fund (Moderator)

Key Highlights:

+ Risk Calculation is one of the most crucial requirements in BFSI sector today: Lalit Trivedi, Head IT & CISO, ITI Mutual Fund

+ We need to have defined drills for cyber and ransomware attacks: Mitesh Tolia, CISO & VP, Jio Payments Bank

+ Understanding business needs is as crucial as understanding technical requirements to improve security environment: Maya Nair, CISO, CRISIL

+ It is essential to identify threats in detail before looking for security technologies. Further, it is essential to learn from the experience of other organizations: Manoj Nayak, CISO, SBI Life Insurance

+ Proactive protection is not just about technologies, but it is also about the culture at organisations: Pawan Chawla, CISO, Future Generali India Insurance Co Ltd

+ Proactive approach is one of the most demanding elements in BFSI sector today: Lalit Trivedi, Head IT & CISO, ITI Mutual Fund