Panel Discussion on Enterprise Security: How to proactively protect your organization in the digital era | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2
7th May 2022: 7:30 AM - 4:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune
Panelists in this video:
+ Maya Nair, CISO, CRISIL
+ Pawan Chawla, CISO, Future Generali India Insurance Co Ltd
+ Ashutosh Jain, CISO, IndusInd Bank
+ Mitesh Tolia, CISO & VP, Jio Payments Bank
+ Manoj Nayak, CISO, SBI Life Insurance
+ Lalit Trivedi, Head IT & CISO, ITI Mutual Fund (Moderator)
Key Highlights:
+ Risk Calculation is one of the most crucial requirements in BFSI sector today: Lalit Trivedi, Head IT & CISO, ITI Mutual Fund
+ We need to have defined drills for cyber and ransomware attacks: Mitesh Tolia, CISO & VP, Jio Payments Bank
+ Understanding business needs is as crucial as understanding technical requirements to improve security environment: Maya Nair, CISO, CRISIL
+ It is essential to identify threats in detail before looking for security technologies. Further, it is essential to learn from the experience of other organizations: Manoj Nayak, CISO, SBI Life Insurance
+ Proactive protection is not just about technologies, but it is also about the culture at organisations: Pawan Chawla, CISO, Future Generali India Insurance Co Ltd
+ Proactive approach is one of the most demanding elements in BFSI sector today: Lalit Trivedi, Head IT & CISO, ITI Mutual Fund