Ashwin Patil, VP – Enterprise Business, Skit.ai | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2
7th May 2022: 7:30 AM - 4:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune
In this video:
Session by Ashwin Patil, VP – Enterprise Business, Skit.ai
Topic: Reimagining Customer Experience with Voice AI
Key Highlights:
+ We work with most of the brands including banks
+ We service 40 plus customers across; in their technology journey
+ We are solving rural and urban challenges through voice bots
+ Mundane tasks can be done by voice bots from the contact centers