Shiv Kumar Bhasin, COO & CTO, National Stock Exchange of India | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2
7th May 2022: 7:30 AM - 4:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune
In this video:
Session by Shiv Kumar Bhasin, COO & CTO, National Stock Exchange of India
Topic: Best practices from disaster recovery principles and strategies for ensuring better business continuity
Key Highlights:
+ From a DR perspective, it is important to classify your applications from a business criticality point of view
+ Take an integrated view of the entire ecosystem for restoring services. This includes connectivity, applications, networks and databases
+ Use automation to efficiently determine the options and reduce probability of errors
+ Today, we are able to effectively switchover all critical systems much below the expected timelines
+ We are setting up 4 DC implementation now