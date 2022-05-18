Shiv Kumar Bhasin, COO & CTO, National Stock Exchange of India | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2

In this video:

Session by Shiv Kumar Bhasin, COO & CTO, National Stock Exchange of India

Topic: Best practices from disaster recovery principles and strategies for ensuring better business continuity

Key Highlights:

+ From a DR perspective, it is important to classify your applications from a business criticality point of view

+ Take an integrated view of the entire ecosystem for restoring services. This includes connectivity, applications, networks and databases

+ Use automation to efficiently determine the options and reduce probability of errors

+ Today, we are able to effectively switchover all critical systems much below the expected timelines

+ We are setting up 4 DC implementation now