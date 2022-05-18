Fireside Chat with Prateek Garg, Founder and Managing Director & Ravi Shankar, VP – Client Success, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2
7th May 2022: 7:30 AM - 4:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune
In this video:
Fireside Chat: Prateek Garg, Founder & MD, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd & Ravi Shankar, VP – Client Success, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd
Topic: Service Transformation for Future of Work with ‘Workelevate’
Key Highlights:
+ We are the MSP for AWS & Azure. Boot strapped India story
+ After spending 35 years in the industry, we see huge validations of Indian Banking across the globe
+ We are into full stack of infrastructure from Cloud to Workplace Management
+ $750mn+ influenced Cloud billing
+ The focus today is on experience (XLA) not on SLA