Fireside Chat with Prateek Garg, Founder and Managing Director & Ravi Shankar, VP – Client Success, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2

In this video:

Fireside Chat: Prateek Garg, Founder & MD, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd & Ravi Shankar, VP – Client Success, Progressive Infotech Pvt Ltd

Topic: Service Transformation for Future of Work with ‘Workelevate’

Key Highlights:

+ We are the MSP for AWS & Azure. Boot strapped India story

+ After spending 35 years in the industry, we see huge validations of Indian Banking across the globe

+ We are into full stack of infrastructure from Cloud to Workplace Management

+ $750mn+ influenced Cloud billing

+ The focus today is on experience (XLA) not on SLA