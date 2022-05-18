Deepak George, BFSI Business Head, Automation Anywhere | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2
7th May 2022: 7:30 AM - 4:00 PM IST | Novotel, Pune
In this video:
Session by Deepak George, BFSI Business Head, Automation Anywhere
Topic: Fuel Digital Transformation in Financial Services
Key Highlights:
+ Quality of experience to play a significant role in Digital Transformation
+ When human and digital workers work side by side, amazing things happen
+ We can accomplish more through human bot collaboration
+ Cloud-native automation to power better service
+ Thousands of ready-to-install bots are available to download at the Automation Anywhere platform
+ Automation Anywhere is fuelling the transformation with Digital Co-workers, RPA on Cloud, Automation Process Insights and Discovery, Bot Economy, etc