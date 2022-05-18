Deepak George, BFSI Business Head, Automation Anywhere | BFSI Tech Conclave – Day 2

In this video:

Session by Deepak George, BFSI Business Head, Automation Anywhere

Topic: Fuel Digital Transformation in Financial Services

Key Highlights:

+ Quality of experience to play a significant role in Digital Transformation

+ When human and digital workers work side by side, amazing things happen

+ We can accomplish more through human bot collaboration

+ Cloud-native automation to power better service

+ Thousands of ready-to-install bots are available to download at the Automation Anywhere platform

+ Automation Anywhere is fuelling the transformation with Digital Co-workers, RPA on Cloud, Automation Process Insights and Discovery, Bot Economy, etc