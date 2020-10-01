Express Computer


Business Technology Leaders Forum: Jitendra Mishra, VP (Group-CIO), Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Live Fireside Chat | Healthcare and Pharma

Healthcare LeadersBusiness Technology LeadersVideos
By Express Computer
Modernising Infrastructure a key to digitisation

In this breakthrough fireside chat with Jitendra Mishra, VP (Group-CIO) at Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited and Abhinav Kohli, Regional Country Manager, Sales, HPE India know about the mega trends being witnessed in the Pharma industry and the usage of AI from a drug discovery perspective and associated research. Also the latest about HPE’s partnership with SAP on delivering HANA as a service. Listen to how HPE Greenlake is benefiting enterprises and how HCI solutions can be delivered as a pay per use service.


