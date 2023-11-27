In this video:

Knowledge Session by Bharat Agrawal, Director Finance – South Asia, Diversey

Topic: Reshaping Budgeting and Forecasting with AI and Big Data

Key Highlights:

[1] Emphasise the importance of data confidentiality, availability, and robust server practices.

[2] Implement stringent audit trails to safeguard sensitive financial information, fostering a secure budgeting landscape.

[3] Establish a leadership tone that champions the integration of AI and big data in budgeting.

[4] The primary attributes of AIML are neutral networks and deep learning, whereas the characteristics of big data include volume, velocity, variety, and veracity.

[5] Transitioning from manual to automated processes involves collecting historical data, consolidating it, obtaining external intelligence, and validating forecasts and budgets.

