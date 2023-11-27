In this video:

Keynote Address by P Ramakrishnan, Board Member, Bombay Chamber & Vice President – Corporate Accounts & Head Investor Relations, Larsen & Toubro Limited

Topic: CFOs: Navigating the Future

Key Highlights:

[1] Present-day CFOs ought to be strategic visionaries, collaborative integrators, transformative catalysts, and grounded communicators.

[2] CFOs must ensure that technological advancements such as GenAI, Super Apps, Industry 5.0, block chain, quantum computing, and sustainable tech are integrated into organizational operations.

[3] CFOs must make significant investments in cybersecurity to safeguard data, skill the workforce, and keep up with technological advancements.

[4] In today’s time, integrating ESG into financial reporting is crucial, and the ESG framework in financial reporting requires the appropriate technology and skillset.

[5] Blockchain, IoT and Edge computing, real-time data visualization, ERP systems, RPA, and data analytics through AI and ML are some of the key tools that finance, and accounting should leverage to achieve digital transformation.

