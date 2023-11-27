Express Computer

Home  »  Videos  »  CFO Technology Conclave  »  P Ramakrishnan, Board Member, Bombay Chamber & Vice President – Corporate Accounts & Head Investor Relations, Larsen & Toubro Limited

P Ramakrishnan, Board Member, Bombay Chamber & Vice President – Corporate Accounts & Head Investor Relations, Larsen & Toubro Limited

CFO Technology Conclave | 23rd November 2023 | Mumbai

CFO Technology ConclaveVideos
By Express Computer
0 3

In this video:
Keynote Address by P Ramakrishnan, Board Member, Bombay Chamber & Vice President – Corporate Accounts & Head Investor Relations, Larsen & Toubro Limited

Topic: CFOs: Navigating the Future

Key Highlights:
[1] Present-day CFOs ought to be strategic visionaries, collaborative integrators, transformative catalysts, and grounded communicators.

[2] CFOs must ensure that technological advancements such as GenAI, Super Apps, Industry 5.0, block chain, quantum computing, and sustainable tech are integrated into organizational operations.

[3] CFOs must make significant investments in cybersecurity to safeguard data, skill the workforce, and keep up with technological advancements.

[4] In today’s time, integrating ESG into financial reporting is crucial, and the ESG framework in financial reporting requires the appropriate technology and skillset.

[5] Blockchain, IoT and Edge computing, real-time data visualization, ERP systems, RPA, and data analytics through AI and ML are some of the key tools that finance, and accounting should leverage to achieve digital transformation.

To watch more videos, subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image