Leading with Partha | Episode 1 : Driving Innovation in the C-Suite

Welcome to Leading with Partha: A Masterclass for CXOs on Strategic Planning. In this video series, we have the privilege of learning from one of the most experienced and accomplished leaders in the industry, V S Parthasarathy, or Partha as he is fondly known. With over 35 years of experience leading businesses, functions, and organization transformations, Partha is a thought leader and a strong advocate of transformational changes.

During his tenure at Mahindra Group, Partha served as the President of the Mobility Services Sector, as well as the Group CFO and Group CIO for seven years. Before that, he worked with Modi Xerox for 15 years, gaining invaluable experience in finance and IT.

Today, Partha is the Vice Chairman of Allcargo Logistics and holds positions as an Independent Director at LIC, the Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, and SEWA. He is also deeply passionate about women’s empowerment, employment, entrepreneurship, education, and making India a healthier nation.

Throughout this masterclass, Partha will share his insights and expertise on strategic planning for CXOs. As we navigate through an ever-changing business landscape, his valuable lessons and experiences will guide us in developing effective strategies to succeed and grow. Join us in this exciting journey of learning from a true visionary and leader in the industry.