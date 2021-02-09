Express Computer


Panel Discussion: Preparing your Data Center for the Data Tsunami | DCIDS 2021

In this video:

Topic : Preparing your Data Center for the Data Tsunami

Panelists :
+ Parna Ghosh, Vice President & Group CIO, Minda Industries Ltd
+ Sharad Kumar Agarwal, CDIO, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd
+ Deepak Keni, Executive Vice President – Special Projects and Enablers, Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
+ KV Dipu, Head – Operations & Customer Service, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance
+ Akshay Dhanak, Group Chief Information Officer, Magma Fincorp
+ Naresh Rana, Sr. Sales Manager – Enterprise & Embedded Storage, Western Digital
+ Ashok MN, Director & Regional Sales Head, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres India Pvt Ltd

Moderator: Sandhya Michu, Principal Correspondent, CRN India & Express Computer, Indian Express Group


