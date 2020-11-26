Panel Discussion: The Role of Advanced Technologies in Overcoming COVID-19 Disruptions and The Future Roadmap Ahead | Digital Maharashtra 2020
In this video:
+ Radhakrishnan B, IAS, Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Government Of Maharashtra
+ Kailas Jadhav, IAS, Commissioner, Nashik Municipal Corporation, Government Of Maharashtra
+ Astik Kumar Pandey, IAS, Commissioner, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Government Of Maharashtra
+ Kumar Gaurav Gupta, Director & Business Head – West, Strategic Industries, SAP India Pvt. Ltd.
