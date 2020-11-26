Express Computer


Home  »  Videos  »  Digital Maharashtra 2020  »  Panel Discussion: The Role of Advanced Technologies in Overcoming COVID-19 Disruptions and The Future Roadmap Ahead | Digital Maharashtra 2020

Panel Discussion: The Role of Advanced Technologies in Overcoming COVID-19 Disruptions and The Future Roadmap Ahead | Digital Maharashtra 2020

Digital Maharashtra 2020Videos
By SAP
0 6
Read Article

In this video:

+ Radhakrishnan B, IAS, Commissioner, Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Government Of Maharashtra
+ Kailas Jadhav, IAS, Commissioner, Nashik Municipal Corporation, Government Of Maharashtra
+ Astik Kumar Pandey, IAS, Commissioner, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Government Of Maharashtra
+ Kumar Gaurav Gupta, Director & Business Head – West, Strategic Industries, SAP India Pvt. Ltd.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

SAP
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Know how to Improve Citizen Services in the "New Normal"
Register Now
close-image
Strengthen Your Business Continuity
Register Now
close-image